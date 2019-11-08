Springbok Trophy Tour � Eastern Cape routes for the weekend
The third and fourth legs of the Springboks' RWC Trophy Tour will take place in East London on Saturday and Port Elizabeth on Sunday, with the final leg scheduled for Cape Town on Monday. The first two legs were in Gauteng and Durban.
The actual bus trips are for filming purposes only and that no media will be allowed on the bus, however, you are free to position yourself along the route for footage.
The route plan for East London on Saturday, 9 November (all times approximate):
09h30: Parade starts at East London City Hall
Proceed along Oxford Street
Left into Park Avenue
Right onto the North West Expressway
Left into Douglas Smith Highway
Right into Windyridge Road
Right into Parkside Road
Right into Greenpoint Road
Left into Dunoon Road
Left onto Mdantsane Access Road
Right onto link road towards Woolwash Road
Left into Woolwash Road
Along Scenery Park Main Road
Left onto Mdantsane Access Road
Right into Masaule Road
Right towards Kakaza
Left into Billie Road
Along Spine Road
Left into Link Road
Right onto Voortrekker Road R102
Into Mayfair Avenue
Into Devereaux Avenue past Vincent Park Shopping Mall
Right into Old Transkei Road
Left into Galway Road
Right into John Bailie Road
Left into Link Road
End at Moore Street
Please note: Selected squad members will be available for brief interviews at the Garden Court East London, from approximately 08h00. Media are requested to be set up and ready from 07h45.
The route plan for Port Elizabeth on Sunday, 10 November (all times approximate):
09h00: Depart from Garden Court Hotel to City Hall
Turn right into Happy Valley Drive into La Roche Drive
Turn right into La Roche Drive and proceed to Beach Road
Turn left into Beach Road and continue into Humewood Road
Continue along Humewood Road into South Union Road
Continue straight into Baakens Street
Turn right into Vuyisile Mini Square
From Vuyisile Mini Square to Wolfson Stadium
Turn right into Baakens Street and proceed to Govan Mbeki Avenue
Continue along Govan Mbeki Avenue, cros Russell Road and proceed along Govan Mbeki Avenue into Commercial Road
Continue along Commercial Road and turn right into Mati Road
Turn right into Mati Road and proceed to Ferguson Road
Turn right into Ferguson Road and proceed to Mendi Road
Turn left into Mendi Road and proceed to Ngesi Road
Turn right into Ntshekisa Road and proceed to Moduka Street
Turn left into Maqanda Street and proceed to Stofile Street
Turn left Stofile Street and turn right into Wolfson Stadium main Entrance
From Wolfson Stadium to Zwide
Depart from Wolfson Stadium and proceed to Stofile Street
Turn left into Stofile Street and proceed to Matomela Street
Turn left into Matomela Street and proceed to Seyisi Street
Continue along Seyisi Street and proceed to Daku Road
Turn left into Daku Road and proceed to Njoli Square
Turn right into Njoli Road and proceed to Spondo Road
Turn right into Koyana Road and proceed towards Ndzondelelo High School
U-turn at the traffic circle at Jamela Street
From Zwide to Mandela Peace Park (Motherwell)
From Jamela Street traffic circle proceed towards Qeqe Street
Turn left into Qeqe Street and proceed to Salamntu Street
Turn right into Salamntu Street and proceed to Daku Road
Turn left into Daku Road and proceed to Dibanisa Road
Turn left into Tyinira Road and proceed to Khozi Street
Turn right into Khozi Street and right into Mandela Peace Park in Khozi Street
From Mandela Peace Park to Uitenhage
Depart from Mandela Peace Park and proceed to Khozi Street
Turn left into Khozi Street and proceed to Tyinira Road
Turn right into Tyinira Road and proceed to M20
Turn left into M20 and proceed to Daniel Pienaar Road
Continue along Daniel Pienaar Road into Thorn Street to Graaff Reinett Road
Turn left into Graaff Reinett Road and proceed to Church Street
Continue along Church Street to Cannon Street
Turn left into Cannon Street and proceed to Prince Edward Road
Continue along Prince Edward Road to Caledon Street
Turn right into Caledon Street
Continue along Caledon Street into Kamesh Road
Continue along Kamesh Road into Acacia Avenue
Continue along Acacia Avenue into Rosedale Drive
Turn right into Rosedale Drive into Maduna Road
Continue along Maduna Road into Middle Street
Turn right into Middle Street into Caledon Street
Continue along Caledon Street into Cuyler Street
Turn right into Cuyler Street to Matanzima Road
Continue along Matanzima Road to Mabandla Street
Turn right into Mabandla Street and continue along Ponana Tini Road into Matanzima Road
Turn right into Matanzima Road into Melbrookes Avenue
Turn right into Melbrookes Avenue and CROSS Algoa Road into R333
Turn right into R333 towards Main Road Despatch
Turn right into Main Road Despatch into Botha Street towards Old Uitenhage Road
From Uitenhage to Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
From Old Uitenhage Road towards Nooidgedacht Road
Turn right into Nooidgedacht Road towards Standford Road
Turn left into Standford Road and proceed into Harrower Road towards Fettes Road
Turn left into Fettes Road and left into NMB Stadium
From Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to Greenacres
From NMB Stadium into Fettes Road
Turn right into Fettes Road into Harrower Road towards Kempstone Road
Turn left into Kempstone Road and proceed into CJ Langenhoven Drive towards Greenacres Mall
Turn left into Ring Road pass the taxi rank
Turn left into Greyville Road into Cape Road
Turn right into Cape Road towards William Moffatt Express Way
Turn left into William Moffatt Express Way towards Buffelsfontein Road
Turn left into Buffelsfontein Road into Heugh Road
Turn right into 3rd Avenue towards PE International Airport
Turn right towards PE International Airport
Please note: Selected squad members will be available for brief interviews at the Garden Court Kings Beach Hotel from approximately 08h30. Media are requested to be set up and ready from 085.
All times are subject to change.
Source: South African Rugby Union