St Clare’s Technical School graduates 38 students



The St Clare’s Technical Institute in Tumu in the Sissala East Municipality has held its 29th graduation ceremony for 38 trainees who have successfully completed their three-year courses of training.

They consisted of students from four different departments, comprising dressmaking, catering, textile hand weaving, Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

Addressing the people at the graduation, Sister Catherine Naeke, the Principal of the school, indicated that the students are moving into the world with a wealth of Work Experience Learning (WEL) to contribute to society’s development.

‘I think this institution should be cherished in this Municipality that all chiefs, political figures, educationists, landlords, community members, and sundry should rally around to see how to develop the school,’ she said.

She also enumerated some challenges confronting the school, including inadequate classrooms and workshops for practical, inadequate accommodation for the increasing numbers of students and lack o

f kitchen and dining hall.

‘The students’ food is prepared and served outside and they have to sit around gutters and under trees to eat and this is worrying’, she stated.

Sis. Naeke added that the number of teaching and non-teaching staff was inadequate as more would be needed to lessen the burden of the few.

She commended the students for enduring the challenge to go through the school, saying ‘Despite all the difficulties the battle has come to an end.’

‘Indeed, you have shown your sense of commitment in every aspect of your stay here. May you continue to show that sense of commitment, self-discipline and hard work wherever you find yourself,’ she added.

The Rev. Sister praised the government for the Free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative for all.

Kuoro Mahmoud Savei, the Divisional Chief of Kong, who chaired the function, tasked the graduates to ‘Go out and turn things round by proving yourself as worthy ambassadors of the school.’

The school currently runs programme

s in Fashion Design Technology, General Textiles, Hospitality and Catering Management, Computer Hardware, and Electrical Engineering Technology and hope to secure accreditation to do more in the coming years.

The St. Clare’s Technical Institute was founded in 1983 by the Sisters of Franciscan Missionaries of Mary (FMM Sisters).

