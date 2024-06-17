Stakeholders Advocate Skills-Based Education Reform to Tackle Youth Unemployment



Abuja: Lawmakers, policymakers, and education stakeholders have called for urgent reforms to integrate practical skills and entrepreneurship into Nigeria’s education system to curb rising youth unemployment. They made the call at the 2025 Uwais-Maiwada Aid Foundation (UMAF) Impact Forum in Abuja on Monday. The theme was ‘Building Opportunities: Education, Enterprise, and Empowerment for the New Nigeria’.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, former Bayelsa Governor, Chief Timipre Sylva, in his keynote address, emphasized the need to prioritize human capital development over dependence on natural resources. He highlighted the growing issue of out-of-school children across the country, which is exacerbated by insecurity, poverty, and ignorance. Sylva warned that national unity depended on shared responsibility and inclusion, urging Nigerians to view the education crisis in any part of the country as a collective concern.





Executive Secretary of UMAF, Mr Uwais Maiwada, stated that the forum aimed to shift conversations from problems to solutions, particularly in bridging the gap between traditional learning and practical skills. He underscored the importance of aligning education with real-world demands to build a future where Nigerian youth can thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.





Earlier, Chairperson of the House Committee on TETFund, Rep. Miriam Onuoha, praised the foundation’s impact and pledged continued collaboration through enabling laws and oversight. Onuoha highlighted the TETFund Innovate Programme and the TVET Scheme as crucial government interventions aimed at equipping young Nigerians with hands-on training, infrastructure support, and access to startup funding. She emphasized her commitment to supporting programs that prioritize skills and empowerment, especially for women.





Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Education, Rep. Mark Useni, stressed that reversing the out-of-school trend required the collective action of all Nigerians. He called for national action to ensure every child receives an education, aligning with the foundation’s mission.





Former Minister of Transportation, Mr Mu’azu Sambo, warned that Nigeria’s youthful population could become a liability if not productively engaged. With population estimates projected to reach over 260 million by 2030 and 400 million by 2050, Sambo highlighted the urgent need to address the mismatch between education and labor market demands. He advocated for embedding digital skills, innovation, and problem-solving into the curriculum.





The forum concluded with a call for stronger partnerships among government, the private sector, and civil society to drive an education reform agenda that builds a skilled, inclusive, and competitive workforce for Nigeria’s future.

