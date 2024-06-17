Stakeholders Brainstorm on Effective Promotion of Inclusive, Safe Education

Abuja: Education stakeholders gathered in Abuja to address challenges related to promoting inclusive, safe, and gender-sensitive learning environments across the country. The event, organized by the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), aimed to enhance the capacity of Special Education Desk Officers from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the workshop, themed ‘Promoting Inclusive, Safe and Gender-Sensitive Learning Environments for All’, featured prominent discussions led by the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad. Ahmad, represented by Mr. Kehinde Osinaike, emphasized the need for collaboration among school owners, development partners, and state governments to advance inclusive and gender-sensitive educational institutions as a means of fostering national development.

Ahmad highlighted the significance of the workshop as an essential step toward transforming gender and inclusive education policies into practical applications. She mentioned the National Policy on Inclusive Education, which aims to eliminate barriers to learning and promote equitable access to quality education, particularly for learners with disabilities and those facing systemic challenges. In conjunction with this, the National Policy on Gender Education provides a framework to eradicate gender disparities and ensure equal educational opportunities for both girls and boys.

The Minister reiterated the administration’s commitment, led by President Bola Tinubu, to furthering inclusive and equitable education in Nigeria. Meanwhile, Dr. Iyela Ajayi, the Executive Secretary of NSSEC, reiterated the workshop’s objective of equipping desk officers with modern strategies to implement inclusive practices and tackle gender-based violence.

Ajayi stressed the importance of empowering frontline officers who serve as the crucial link between schools and their communities, advocating for a transformation of senior secondary schools into safe learning sanctuaries. He underscored the role of Special Education Officers as key figures in fostering inclusion, advocating for policy implementation, and supporting educational systems.

Additionally, Ayuba Gufwan, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, highlighted the pressing need to address the issues faced by the 35.5 million individuals living with disabilities. He pointed out the lack of accessible facilities, such as ramps, in many schools, underscoring the importance of addressing these challenges to ensure inclusive education for all.