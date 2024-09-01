Stakeholders must support salt out-growers scheme project in Ada



Mr. Sampson Tetteh Kpankpah, the Ada West District Chief Executive, has called on stakeholders to support the salt outgrower scheme programme initiated by Electrochem Ghana Limited for local salt miners in the area.

Mr. Kpankpah said this at the launch of the scheme at Ada West aimed at facilitating community inclusiveness in the salt mining industry through the provision of the needed resources, training, and support to local salt miners to improve the quality of salt they produce and enhance their incomes.

The scheme is also aimed at creating direct jobs, reducing poverty, and encouraging the adoption of modern salt mining techniques with a focus on sustainable practices that would ensure the preservation of the environment for future generations.

He said the focus of the scheme aligned perfectly with the district’s development agenda, which prioritised both economic growth and environmental stewardship.

The DCE stated that there must be commitment to work together to ensure the success of the project,

which he noted has the potential to catalyse broader development in the district.

He said the district was one of the poorest districts in the Greater Accra Region due to the low internally generated funds (IGF).

He said the investment of Electrochem, a subsidiary of McDan Group of Companies, into the area has led to a successful negotiation for the conveyance fee for the bags of salt being produced from 40 Ghana pesewas to one Ghana cedi.

He said this had significantly improved the assembly’s IGF and called for support for the scheme.

He commended the company for the initiative, which he said would enhance the productivity and livelihoods of salt miners in the district.

According to Mr. Kpankpah, the initiative is a significant milestone in their shared journey towards economic development and sustainability within the district, noting that salt production has always been the backbone of the local economy, and initiatives like the out-grower scheme are vital for enhancing the productivity and livelihood

s of salt farmers.

He said, ‘The scheme is poised to transform the salt industry landscape of Ada, Ghana, and Africa as a whole by bridging the gap between local salt farmers and industrial salt producers.’

He indicated that the partnership between the assembly and Electrochem had strengthened the capacity of the assembly in many ways to deliver essential services to the people.

Source: Ghana News Agency