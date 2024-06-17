Stakeholders Push for Stronger IP Awareness to Protect Creative Industry



Abuja: Legal experts and stakeholders have advocated increased Intellectual Property (IP) awareness to prevent copyright infringements, ensuring Nigerian creatives receive due recognition and rewards for their work.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the stakeholders made the call at a one-day capacity building programme on IP Rights Management for creative industry administrators on Tuesday in Abuja. The training, organised by the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy (FMACTCE), brought together officials of the ministry, the media, and other key industry players as participants.

The stakeholders emphasized that adequate awareness and education on IP rights is essential for every Nigerian to appreciate the copyright of creators as they drive innovation across every sector. Mr Michael Akpan, an IP expert, noted that while enforcement of copyright laws is necessary, it is crucial to ensure that Nigerians are well-informed about IP. He commended FMACTCE for organising the training,

stating that it would better equip participants to deliver on their mandate.

Mrs Ugochi Akudo-Nwosu, Director of Entertainment and Creative Economy at FMACTCE, highlighted the need for collective efforts to safeguard Nigerian ingenuity, enabling the creative sector to contribute more significantly to the national economy. She urged participants to leverage the benefits of the training for enhanced service delivery to stakeholders in the sector.

Participants expressed their satisfaction with the training, noting that it provided the momentum needed for more effective job performance. Mrs Blessing Onwughalu, Assistant Director in the Department of Entertainment and Creative Economy of the ministry, found the IP training timely, as it equipped them with knowledge to educate subsectors like fashion designers, actors, and authors on protecting their rights.

Mr Godwin Ukah, a cultural officer in the ministry, added that with adequate knowledge of IP, creatives would thrive under proper policies and frameworks. I

n his opening address, Mr Ibrahim Suleiman, Director overseeing Office of the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, called for policies promoting fair and efficient IP systems, highlighting the global attention on Nigeria’s creative economy and the need to enhance its administrators’ capacity.