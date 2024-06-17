Stakeholders to Convene in Rwanda for Africa’s Economic Growth



Kigali: Economic stakeholders are set to convene in Kigali, Rwanda to foster inclusive discussions on Africa’s economic growth at the ‘100 Most Notable Africans Leadership and Business Summit’. Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, Project Director Africa, for the annual summit, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Africa is currently experiencing its share of global economic challenges, and stakeholders need to embrace open dialogue to foster collaboration and partnerships essential for achieving economic growth. A diverse group of stakeholders from both the public and private sectors can provide a more complete understanding of the challenges and opportunities for economic growth on the continent.

The theme of the summit is ‘Leadership Frameworks for Governance, Business Growth, Investment opportunities and Sustainable Development in Africa.’ The event is scheduled for July 4 to 6 in Kigali, bringing together heads of corporate b

odies and key industry players from different sectors across the African continent.

The ‘100 Most Notable Africans Leadership and Business Summit 2025’ is a prestigious event that brings together influential business leaders, industry experts, and thought leaders from around the world. It aims to explore key trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the global business landscape, particularly as they affect Africa.

The summit offers a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration, with a focus on driving innovation, fostering growth, and inspiring positive change. Participants will include leaders from business, government, academia, security, entertainment, and civil society to discuss sustainable development and economic prosperity.

The event will take place at the Marriot Hotel in Kigali, aiming to harness the transformative power of business and leadership to propel Africa and its people towards unprecedented heights of prosperity and well-being. The summit will also honor deserving

Africans, including peace and security icons, women leaders, and young entrepreneurs.

Keynote addresses, vibrant panel discussions, specialized workshops, and interactive sessions are among the features of the event, all geared towards achieving inclusive economic opportunities and job creation across the continent. Notable participants include Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa, Dr. Imane Kendili, Chief Executive Officer of Global Health Morocco, Prof. Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and Dr. Nimi Briggs, Chief Executive Officer of NIMPAT Group.

The summit will focus on key thematic areas, including futuristic governance policy, nascent business capacity enhancement, and the streamlining of businesses to fit into today’s competitive market. Additionally, sectoral reforms, education, agriculture, infrastructural improvement, and human capacity development will be addressed to create jobs and empower young leaders across Africa.