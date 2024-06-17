Stakeholders Urge Nigerian Government to Enter pound 43 Billion EU Horticulture and Grape Market



Abuja: Horticulture stakeholders have urged the Federal Government to strengthen local production and supply chain of horticulture and grapes in order to penetrate the pound 43 billion European Union horticulture and grape market. The stakeholders made the call on Saturday during a webinar organised by the EU-Nigeria Agribusiness Platform.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the webinar entitled ‘Market Insights: Opportunities in the EU Edible Vegetables, Floriculture and Grapes Import Markets’ drew participants from the business sector in horticulture, scientists, academia, government officials, farmers associations, and service providers from Nigeria and EU countries. They emphasized that now is the time for Nigeria to penetrate the pound 43 billion market for edible vegetables, floriculture, and grapes imported into the EU countries in 2023.





Mr. Bonaventure Mwaghania, Chief Executive Officer of Cenacle Kenya Limited, urged Nigeria to take advantage of its proximity to EU countries and the favorable sea freight rates that Kenya and other countries enjoy. He advised the country to strengthen its local production for export expansion. Mwaghania noted that Kenya currently employs more than two million people in the horticulture sector and generates almost one billion dollars in horticulture product export to the EU market.





Frank Okafor, Senior Programme Manager, Competitiveness and Financial Instruments in the EU delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to strengthening trade and investment ties with Nigeria. Aliyu Sheriff, Special Assistant to the President on Export Expansion, highlighted Nigeria’s fertile land, abundant resources, and growing network of agribusiness entrepreneurs eager to compete globally. Sheriff stressed the importance of aligning with international standards, tapping into high-value markets, and attracting investment in key agricultural sectors.





Sheriff also mentioned that the EU’s horticulture and grapes market presents a significant opportunity for Nigerian farmers. By leveraging EU technical know-how, best practices, and sustainable investment, Nigeria can enhance productivity, ensure market compliance, and position itself as a competitive player in the global value chain. He assured that the Federal Government, through the Renewed Hope Agenda, remained committed to driving export-led economic growth.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Dutch Government, an EU member, supports 60,000 farmers in Kano and Kaduna States through the HortiNigeria project. This initiative focuses on the production of edible vegetables, market linkages, access to finance, and strengthening domestic trade in horticulture products. The EU-Nigeria Agribusiness Platform, funded by the EU and managed by Agribusiness Register Limited, aims to expand trade and investment between Nigeria and the EU, focusing on inclusive growth through digital technology and youth and gender participation.

