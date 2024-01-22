Stanbic Bank employees support surgery for baby born with congenital heart defect

The Enterprise Banking team of Stanbic Bank Ghana has donated GHS50,000 to enable a five-month old baby with congenital heart defect to undergo surgery. Staff of the bank presented the cheque to Mr and Mrs. Agbedor, parents of the child, at the Company's end-of-year thanksgiving service held in Accra. Mr Eric Tsiri, Head of Enterprise Banking at Stanbic Bank, said access to affordable health care was a basic human right hence the commitment to support the couple. 'I am very grateful to the leadership and members of the Enterprise Banking team for allowing ourselves to be used as vessels of hope to restore baby Jaydens health. 'We are very positive today's donation will bring Gods destined plans for Jayden to manifestation, and he will certainly contribute his quota towards Ghana's growth one day,' he stated. Mr and Mrs Agbedor thanked Stanbic Bank for the support, saying the gesture would help transform the life of their ward. 'With this amount, we can already see baby Jayden having his first real smil e since birth, because he would soon have the strength to pump out a smile. 'It is more than comforting to know that there's still hope for humanity. The words of encouragement, financial assistance and the general support we have received from the employees of this great bank is what has kept us going,' Mr Agbedor stated. Congenital heart defects (CHDs) are conditions that are present at birth and can affect the structure of a baby's heart and the way it works. As part of corporate social responsibility, the staff of Stanbic Bank have carried out similar initiatives in the past, giving back to people and the communities where they operate. Source: Ghana News Agency