Statistics Empowers Innovation and Economic Growth – Insights from Yabatech Rector



Lagos: The Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, emphasized the pivotal role of statistics in driving innovation and economic development across various sectors in Nigeria. Abdul expressed these views during the 18th Inaugural Lecture of the institution.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the inaugural lecture, themed ‘Unlocking Insights: The Power of Statistics in Today’s Data-Driven World’, highlighted statistics as a crucial tool for evidence-based decision-making and policy formulation. Dr. Abdul pointed out that statistics is not just a technical discipline but a transformative tool that turns raw data into actionable insights, fostering innovation and addressing global challenges.

During the lecture, Dr. Olusesan Olufolabo, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Statistics at Yabatech, delved into factors affecting neonatal and post-neonatal mortality in Nigeria. Based on reproductive health data from over 8,000 women aged 15-49, the study found a correlation between high infant

mortality rates and mothers’ educational levels and rural living conditions. Breastfeeding was identified as a significant factor, with its cessation increasing mortality risks in a child’s first year. The study led to a national policy on exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, supported by UNICEF.

Dr. Olufolabo urged Yabatech to enhance its focus on scientific studies utilizing statistical concepts and recommended the establishment of a laboratory dedicated to interdisciplinary statistical analysis within the Department of Statistics. He also advocated for incorporating statisticians in planning stages across various studies and emphasized the necessity of having experienced statisticians within the academic planning unit to ensure effective planning and implementation.