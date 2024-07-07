Stay focused, give of your best – President inspires BECE candidates



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his best wishes to the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates, urging them to stay focused.

They should remain calm and give of their best, because a bright future awaits them, he noted.

The President, in a message to the candidates, said the nation was behind them.

‘Remember, your hard work and dedication have brought you this far,’ he advised.

The message reminded the candidates of the significant milestone in their educational journey, therefore, it behooved them to eschew any form of examination malpractice.

‘Honesty and integrity are values that will serve you well throughout your lives.

‘Approach each paper with a clear mind, answer the questions to the best of your ability, and trust in the knowledge and skills you have acquired over the years,’ the President stated.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says a total of 569,095 candidates would sit for this year’s BECE, which starts on Monday, July 08.

Of that fig

ure, 282, 648 are males and 286,447 females, with 19,506 schools participating in the examination.

‘This figure represents a decrease of 5.29 per cent compared to the 2023 entry figure of 600,900.’ Mr John K Kapi, Head of Public Affairs, WAEC National Office, announced this at a press conference in Accra, ahead of the examination.

The examination will be administered in 2,123 locations around the nation, with 2,123 supervisors, 1,889 assistant supervisors, and 19,973 invigilators on duty to ensure the test runs smoothly.

Source: Ghana News Agency