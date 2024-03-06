Stevie® Awards Announce Finalists in 18th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

FAIRFAX, Va., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Finalists in the 18th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service , an international competition recognizing excellence in customer service, contact centers, business development, and sales, were announced today.

A diverse group of organizations and individuals worldwide have been recognized in awards categories for sales executives, solution providers, contact centers, new products and services, and more.

Organizations with five or more Finalist nominations include Allianz Services Pvt Ltd (Trivandrum, Kerala, India), Avetta (Lehi, UT USA), Blackhawk Network (Pleasanton, CA, USA), Capital Rx (New York, NY, USA), CivicPlus (Manhattan, KS, USA), Datasite (Minneapolis, MN, USA), DHL Express Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam), DHL Express (worldwide), Element Electronics (Winnsboro, SC, USA), IBM (Armonk, NY, USA), Inspiro (Makati City, Philippines), Intuit (Toronto, ON, Canada), Loveholidays (London, United Kingdom), OpenGov (San Francisco, CA, USA), Purpol Marketing Limited (Chippenham, United Kingdom), QNB Finansbank (Istanbul, Turkey), Qualitest Group (Bridgewater, NJ, USA), Sales Partnerships, Inc. (Broomfield, CO, USA), SAP (worldwide), Support Services Group, Inc. (Waco, TX, USA), Toco Warranty (Los Angeles, CA, USA), TransPerfect Translations (New York, NY, USA), UPMC Health Plan (Pittsburgh, PA, USA), ValueSelling Associates Inc. (Carlsbad, CA, USA), VIZIO Inc. (Irvine, CA, USA), VMware (Broadcom) (Palo Alto, CA, USA), and Voya Financial (New York, NY, USA).

For a full list of Finalists by category, visit www.StevieAwards.com/Sales .

All Finalist nominations ultimately will be named Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners. The placements will be revealed during a gala banquet on Friday, April 12 at The Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets are now on sale .

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, organizers of several of the world’s leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards ® and The American Business Awards®.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees . Entries were considered in more than 60 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Sales Director of the Year to Sales Training Practice of the Year, and Achievement in Sales Automation; and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers, among others.

All nominated finalist customer service departments will be included in voting for the People’s Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Customer Service. Beginning today through March 29, the general public may vote for their favorite providers of customer service in the People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Customer Service. Voting is open at http://peopleschoice. stevieawards.com . The nominee with the most votes in each category will receive a special crystal People’s Choice Stevie Award. Winners of the People’s Choice Stevie Awards in multiple industries will be honored at the awards gala in Las Vegas on April 12.

Nominations for a special prize, the Sales Partnerships Ethics in Sales Award, remain open through March 15. There are no entry fees to submit nominations for this award, which will recognize outstanding examples of ethical sales practices since the beginning of July 2022. Winners will also be announced and recognized at the April 12 ceremony.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc. Support Services Group, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

