Stevie Wonder calls to say I love you, Ghana

Legendary American musician and songwriter, Steveland Morris, popularly known as Stevie Wonder proudly became a Ghanaian citizen on Monday, re-echoing his love for Ghana, Africans and humanity.

With passion in his voice and love in his heart, Wonder spoke of his commitment to unity and his desire to bring people together in a world torn apart by human misdeeds and hurtful words.

‘Now that I am a citizen of this country, my goal is to bring people together,’ Wonder stated in a tone resonating with conviction.

‘This was a dream that I knew would happen. I just didn’t know when or how,’ he expressed excitement about being a Ghanaian while recounting his first visit to Ghana in the 90s.

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Stevie Wonder’s birthday, conferred Ghanaian citizenship on the global music icon at a ceremony at the Jubilee House, the seat of Government, in Accra.

This marked a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to attract Diasporan Africans and recognise outstanding contribu

tions to the African diaspora.

President Akufo-Addo praised Stevie Wonder for his extraordinary contributions to music and his unrelenting dedication to the African diaspora.

He said Stevie Wonder’s music had been a source of inspiration to generations of Ghanaians and Africans worldwide and that his new citizenship would help to strengthen the ties between Africa and her diaspora.

Stevie Wonder spoke of the urgent need for unity in a world where division threatened to tear societies apart.

‘In a time where there is division all over the world, the call is for us all to come together to give voice to the voiceless,’ the multiple Grammy Award winner stated.

Referencing former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Stevie Wonder emphasised the importance of doing what is right, rather than what is political or popular.

‘What is right is to bring all African countries together, to bring all people together, not to create fear, but to create life, peace, and love,’ Stevie Wonder, resplendent in a black ‘Agbada (flowi

ng robe traditionally worn by the Yoruba people across West Africa), said.

On the need for unity that went beyond mere convenience, Stevie Wonder said, ‘I am talking about unity that will bring the world together. We are the original people of the planet, and it is only fitting that we come together in the spirit of unity.’

He said he envisioned ‘a tomorrow where love will reign throughout the world…I am singing of love from my heart.’

Stevie Wonder, accompanied by his family, expressed gratitude for his newfound citizenship and love for Ghana and its rich history and culture.

‘I am where I am meant to be; I am so happy to be a citizen here,’ he declared.

‘Thank you, and I love you deeply,’ Wonder said, his words echoing in the hearts of all those who were fortunate enough to hear them.

‘Together, we can create a better world for all,’ he assured.

For three-time Grammy-nominee, songwriter and record producer, Rocky Dawuni, the citizenship of Stevie Wonder was ‘a manifestation of the dreams of our fathe

rs.

‘Our founding fathers envisaged a moment when our continent will stretch forth its hands and reach out to our brothers and sisters from the diaspora so that Africa can have a rebirth that is important for our way forward.’

The rebirth, he said, was something that would happen among the people but would be driven by the power of music and culture.

Rocky Dawuni said, ‘Nobody has embodied this ideal in a way that is trans-generational, transformative, spiritual, and on every level than Stevie Wonder,’ he said.

‘Stevie represented that energy. He represented the possibility of Africa – the unity of us and our brothers in the diaspora. It was like the wheel, parts were missing but we needed parts to propel us into the future,’ he further stated.

According to him, the symbolism of Stevie’s citizenship went beyond him, but symbolised ‘the new Africa.’

‘It is about the new Africa that God has bestowed on us; rich resources, a strong teeming youth, an amazing opportunity to redefine the character of humanity

and lead the world in love,’ Rocky Dawuni, also an activist, said.

Stevie Wonder, while in Ghana, will attend a special birthday screening of the new movie ‘In Search Of A Blessed Life – He That Hath’, directed by renowned Ghanaian actress Akosua Busia, premiering at the Silverbird Cinemas on May 14.

Among his many hits are, I Just Called To Say I Love You, Happy Birthday, Master Blaster, Part Time Lover and Signed, Sealed, Delivered.

