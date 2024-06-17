Stock Market Gains ?486bn in 3 Days

Lagos: The stock market ended the week on a positive note on Friday, recording a gain of ?486 billion. The market only traded for three days as Monday and Thursday were declared public holidays for Eid Kabir and Democracy Day.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, market capitalisation rose by ?486 billion or 0.67 per cent, closing at ?72.788 trillion, up from ?72.302 trillion on Wednesday. The All-Share Index (ASI) gained 770.43 points or 0.67 per cent, closing at 115,429.54, up from its previous 114,659.11. Gains were driven by interest in medium and large-cap stocks such as May and Baker, Infinity Trust, Stanbic IBTC, MRS, and others. Market breadth also closed positive with 50 gainers compared to 22 losers.

May and Baker led the gainers, rising by 10 per cent to close at ?15.40 per share. Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank followed, also gaining 10 per cent to end at ?7.70 per share. Livingtrust Mortgage Bank increased by 10 per cent to close at ?5.72 per share. Stanbic IBTC climbed 9.98 per cent, ending the session at ?79.35 per share. MRS gained 9.94 per cent to settle at ?155.90 per share. Northern Nigeria Flour Mills led the laggards, dropping 10 per cent to close at ?112.55 per share.

Conoil fell by 9.99 per cent, ending at ?241.50 per share. Nigerian Enamelware declined by 9.98 per cent to close at ?18.50 per share. University Press dropped 9.84 per cent, settling at ?5.50 per share. John Holt fell by 9.49 per cent to end at ?6.20 per share.

A total of 933.26 million shares worth ?17.95 billion were traded across 20,500 deals. This contrasts with 471.15 million shares valued at ?14.19 billion traded in 20,538 deals on Wednesday. Tantalizer led trading with 420.45 million shares valued at ?946.06 million. GTCO followed with 35.44 million shares worth ?2.52 billion. Zenith Bank traded 34.72 million shares worth ?1.75 billion. Computer Warehouse Group recorded 29.81 million shares worth ?278.19 million. First Holdco transacted 27.28 million shares valued at ?779.16 million.