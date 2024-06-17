Stock Market Opens Week Bullish with N173bn Gain



Lagos: The stock market began the week on a positive note on Monday as investors gained N173 billion and performance indices soared by 0.25 per cent. Specifically, the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) market capitalisation climbed by N173 billion, rising to N70.635 trillion from N70.462 trillion on Friday. The All-Share Index also increased by 273.95 points or 0.25 per cent to close at 112,015.96, compared to 111,742.01 recorded on Friday.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, this uptrend was driven by investors’ interest in medium and large capitalised stocks like Multiverse Mining, Livestock Feeds, Lasaco Assurance, Neimeth International Pharmaceutical, Royal Exchange, and 18 other stocks. However, the market breadth ended negative with 33 losers and 23 gainers.





On the losers’ chart, Legend Internet declined by 9.90 per cent, settling at N5.55, while Secure Electronic Technology lost by 9.84 per cent, closing at 55k per share. ETranzact dropped by 9.56 per cent, finishing at N6.15, and University Press fell by 9.32 per cent, ending the session at N5.35 per share. Mc Nicholas shed by 7.31 per cent, closing at N2.41 per share.





On the gainers’ chart, Multiverse Mining rose by 9.87 per cent, finishing at N8.35, while Livestock Feeds soared by 9.57 per cent, settling at N10.30 per share. Lasaco Assurance climbed by 8.11 per cent, ending the session at N2.80, and Neimeth International Pharmaceutical increased by 8.06 per cent, settling at 3.35 per share. Also, Royal Exchange gained by 7.50 per cent, closing at 86k per share.





A total of 517.95 million shares worth N10.07 billion were exchanged across 17,019 transactions. This is in contrast with 1.9 billion shares valued at N64.15 billion traded across 18,653 deals earlier recorded. Transactions in the shares of Fidelity Bank topped the activity chart with 98.81 million shares worth N1.88 billion. Royal Exchange followed with 58.45 million shares valued at N50.24 million, while Access Corporation transacted 55.17 million shares worth N1.21 billion. Cutix sold 32.26 million shares valued at N101.05 million, and United Capital traded 27.18 million shares worth N534.38 million.

