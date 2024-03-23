Stolen laptops won’t affect integrity of elections – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) says laptops stolen from its stores do not possess the capability to affect the integrity or outcome of elections. The EC confirmed in a statement on Friday that five laptops were stolen from its stores, and debunked reports purporting that some biometric verification devices (BVR) had been stolen. The Commissioned explained that an internal memo titled: 'RETURN OF BIOMETRIC VERIFICATION DEVICES' was intended for internal asset reconciliation, adding that the Commission placed high value on all of its assets. 'The memo in question, widely shared on social media, was a routine communication aimed at ensuring the accountability and returning of all electoral equipment, including BVDs, to the Commission's custody. 'This procedure underscores our rigorous asset management system, designed to maintain a transparent and accountable inventory of all Commission assets,' the statement signed by Mr Michael Boadu, Acting Head of Public Affairs, EC, said. The EC said BVDs were designed with sophisticated security features such that without the proper activation and official use within the electoral framework, the devices were inoperative. 'The integrity of our elections, therefore, remains unassailable,' it said. 'We want to assure the public that any equipment, if ever misplaced and even in cases of vandalism, cannot be utilised to undermine the credibility of our electoral process due to the advanced security protocols and activation requirements in place,' the Commission added. Source: Ghana News Agency