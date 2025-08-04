Streeze and Breeze Calls for Increased Investment in Youth Development



Abuja: An NGO, Streeze and Breeze, has emphasized the necessity for sufficient investment in youth development to enhance their self-reliance within society. The organization highlighted this during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in connection with the ‘Mic and Motion Talent Hunt’ event held on Monday in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Omotoyosi Adekoya, the Founder of Streeze and Breeze, explained that the Mic and Motion initiative was created to support young artists in nurturing their innate talents. Adekoya stated, “The need for investment in empowering young people has become key to drive their energy in meaningful ventures, therefore the Mic and Motion show.”





Adekoya further elaborated that the talent hunt aims to amplify the voices of those lacking financial resources to advance in their careers. “Particularly, for young artistes that need extra push. We will encourage them with the necessary support and push them out to the world to enable them grow,” he added, noting the focus on areas such as dancing, singing, and rap-battle entertainment.





Participants in the show had the opportunity to join a mentorship program with record labels and professionals from across various entertainment fields. “The participants stand a chance to win cash prizes, as well as in our next show scheduled to hold in Lagos,” Adekoya mentioned, highlighting additional exposure through video publications on social media platforms such as Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.





In agreement, Mr Abdulbasit Akaba, Secretary of Streeze and Breeze, praised the event for attracting a diverse audience. “The cash prize awarded will encourage young people to develop their skills. It is charity for us and by God’s grace, we hope to make them global,” Akaba remarked.





Moreover, Mr Ekenedirichukwu Abbata, one of the event organizers, encouraged youth to persist in learning new skills and maintain self-belief. “You must be creative in whatever you find yourself doing and dare to believe in yourself, do not stop. Keep going, pushing, and grinding and the sky will be your starting point,” Abbata advised.





NAN reports that the highlight of the event was a cash prize of N200,000 awarded to Mr Young Incredible, the Rap Battle winner. Mr Shay Moves from the dance category and Lil Nike from the singing category were each awarded N100,000.

