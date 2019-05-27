Sudan Opposition to Press Ahead With General Strike

Sudan's alliance of opposition and protest groups said Monday that it would push ahead with a two-day general strike starting Tuesday after talks with the ruling military council collapsed.

Wagdy Saleh, speaking for the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF) alliance, said the Transitional Military Council (TMC) demanded a two-thirds majority on a sovereign council that would lead the country after the ouster of longtime President Omar al-Bashir last month.

The deputy head of the TMC, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, said earlier Monday that the council was ready to hand over power swiftly but that the opposition was not serious about sharing power.

"These people do not want to partner with us," said Dagalo, who is known as Hemedti and heads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, adding they wanted to confine the military to a ceremonial role.

"By God, their slogans cheated us. I swear we were honest with them 100%," Hemedti said at a dinner with police and diplomats. "That's why, by God almighty, we will not hand this country except to safe hands."

Source: Voice of America