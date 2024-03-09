Sunyani East NPP Primary: Delegate in trouble for taking pictures while voting

Police have arrested a delegate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sunyani East Constituency for taking pictures while voting in the Party's parliamentary primary at the Catholic Pastoral Centre. About 982 delegates in the constituency voted to elect the parliamentary candidate for Election 2024. They decided on Ambassador George Kumi, a former envoy and Mr Kwasi Asomah-Cheremeh, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP). The incident happened around 1030 hours on Saturday, when the suspect, yet to be identified, took pictures of himself while casting his ballot. In the process, another delegate noticed his actions and alerted the police leading to his arrest. The police declined to speak to the media. However, the incident did not obstruct the election process, conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC). Due to certain internal challenges, the Sunyani East constituency could not participate in the NPP's parliamentary primary held on Saturday, January 27, but the national leadership re solved those challenges and re-scheduled the primary to March 9. Source: Ghana News Agency