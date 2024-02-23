Support and assist my successor – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu urges Majority Caucus

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the former Leader of the Majority in Parliament, has called on members of the Caucus to support Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin in his new role as the Majority Leader to ensure success. The National Executive Council (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Friday confirmed Mr Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Effutu, as the new Leader for the Majority Caucus in Parliament. The leadership changes were confirmed by Mr Alabn Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, through an official letter signed by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the NPP. The letter named Madam Patricia Appiagyei, the MP for Asokwa, as the Deputy Majority Leader, while Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, retained his role as the Chief Whip. 'Mr Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon, has been appointed as the First Deputy Majority Whip, with Mr Alex Tettey Djonobuah, MP for Sefwi Akontombra being the Second Deputy Whip,' the letter announced. Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, in his formal announcement of resignation on the Floor of the House on Friday, underscored the importance of unity among Majority members. He encouraged them to rally behind the new leadership for the successful implementation of the Government's agenda. '…Mr Speaker, I thank my colleagues for always being there for me and the course of the party and government and I'll entreat my colleagues to offer the same assistance and support to my successor to successfully prosecute the millennium agenda of governance,' he said. Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, also the NPP MP for Suame, expressed appreciated for the cooperation and collaboration with Speaker Alban Bagbin and the entire House during his leadership that elevated the status of the Ghanaian Parliament. 'Mr. Speaker, Let me take the opportunity to thank you for the cooperation and collaboration that existed between me and you over the entire period that our paths crossed here in Parliament,' he said. 'We have worked together to uplift the status of the Ghanaian Parliament in many endeavours and much more, especially when you assumed the position of the Speaker.' 'Let me not only thank my caucus but the entire membership, officers, men and women of this House who have all played their part to ensure that we lift high the flag of Ghana.' Source: Ghana News Agency