Sustainability: IBPLC Rolls Out Innovative Water Conservation Initiatives



Lagos: International Breweries Plc (IBPLC) has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability through innovative water conservation initiatives to commemorate World Water Day. The Managing Director, IBPLC, Carlos Coutino, stated that the company hosted a series of impactful activities across its four breweries in Nigeria to celebrate the annual event.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the World Water Day, held annually on March 22, focuses on the importance of freshwater and champions the sustainable management of freshwater resources. Coutino emphasized that the company’s celebrations highlighted its dedication and leadership in responsible water management and environmental stewardship.





Coutino noted that water conservation and equitable access to water should be a basic right of all human beings, stating, “water is life and an invaluable resource.” He highlighted that water is a vital resource in brewing and that IBPLC makes deliberate efforts to conserve it. The company has implemented industry-leading conservation practices to ensure compliance with environmental regulations and minimize its ecological footprint.





During the company’s water day tour across its four breweries in the country, the Ogun State Government commended IBPLC for its conservation methods. Coutino mentioned that the Commissioner for Environment, Ogun State, Ola Oresanya, encouraged other companies to emulate IBPLC’s water conservation initiatives to meet global standards.





At the Port Harcourt Brewery, Joan Tenny-Igoma, Director of the Ministry of Environment’s Pollution Department, expressed satisfaction with the company’s water stewardship. Tenny-Igoma remarked, “The water recovery machine is a testament to the fact that you not only value water, but also creatively utilise it to minimise waste. This is a shining example of responsible water management.”





Coutino added that IBPLC organized a town-hall session to educate employees on the company’s water conservation efforts, providing staff with insights into IBPLC’s sustainability initiatives and empowering them to become advocates for water conservation within and beyond the organization.





Beyond World Water Day, IBPLC has consistently demonstrated its commitment to sustainable water management. The company has donated solar-powered boreholes to several communities where it operates, including communities in Anambra, Rivers, Ogun, and Osun States. These boreholes provide potable, clean, and reliable water sources, significantly improving the quality of life for residents in these regions.

