Swedru market women mob Chris Arthur during ‘thank you’ tour



Mr Chris Jojo Arhin Arthur, Parliamentary Candidate-elect for the Agona West New Patriotic Party (NPP) has embarked on a ”thank you tour” to express appreciation to the electorate after his victory in the parliamentary primary last Saturday.

The first port of call was at the Swedru Central Market, where Mr Arthur and some party supporters thanked the traders for their prayers and unflinching support for him.

Mr Arthur and his supporters proceeded to Mandela Market, the second largest in the Agona West Municipality to thank them for their consistent time, loyalty and commitment.

The Parliamentary Candidate defeated Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) when he bagged 240 votes with the MP polling 152 votes.

The other contestants were Mr Ben Yamoah obtained 221 votes; Mr Yawson Otoo had 168 votes while Mr Joseph Afankwa secured 155 votes.

The primary delayed due to court injunction filed by Mr Afankwa at the Cape Coast High Court for being disqualified by the Vetting Committ

ee on December 4, 2023, for alleged misconduct.

The primary described by analysts as ‘fierce and titanic’ was won by Mr Arthur, the technical Director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

At the Swedru Central and Mandela markets the women cheered him up and assured him of their support to enable him to retain the seat on December 7, 2024.

”The market women openly declared that the incumbent MP’s defeat in the primary was a good omen for the party as far as December 7, elections were concerned.”

Addressing supporters after the tour, Mr Arthur said the unprecedented and spontaneous response given him signified the beginning of an aggressive campaign drive to maximize votes for the party.

He called for a united front which he said, was the only panacea for Agona West to win more supporters including floating voters to help win convincingly.

Mr Arthur disclosed that the campaign team will tour churches, mosques and other organisations in the Agona Swedru township and other towns in the constituency.

S

ource: Ghana News Agency