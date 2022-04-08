Syinix Unveils UHD U51 Series Android TV, Local Stars Present on Launch Event

Syinix, as the fastest growing home appliance brand in Africa, can be compared to other home appliance brands in recent years. This is because that Syinix made products especially for African families and is committed to bringing products with high quality and local innovations.

Over ten celebrities recommended Syinix products. “This is Mca Tricky, I recommend Syinix HDR U51 Android TV as it allows me to enjoy a visual feast as it looks absolutely vivid and sounds clear, I know it is because that it is 4K resolution and 2*12 stereo audio. Syinix U51 android TV meets all my imagination for a best TV I can get,” said Mca Tricky at the launch event, “It also helped me saving money in buying an extra satellite as it has the free built-in satellite.”

Syinix released U51 TV series are equipped with Google’s latest 11 OS system. Martin – the head of Android Platform Partnerships, mentioned on the launch event that, “We are excited to witness and be a part of bringing Syinix Android TV U51 series in Kenya today. Android TV enables you to choose from 400,000+ movies and shows from across streaming services. Cast photos, videos, and music from smart devices to your TV with Chromecast built-in and many other functions such as voice remote control.”

Syinix Global CMO Bin Xing said Syinix is committed to being a top international brand and the best companion for African families. He said that as an appliance brand focused on the African market, Syinix’s most significant advantage is its deep commitment to Africa and its ability to create products that meet local needs with high quality and localized innovation.The new Syinix U51 TV launched at this conference is the best reflection of this. It provides an international first-class audiovisual experience and takes into account the needs of local aesthetics with the development of a series of technical features, such as Super Vision and AI+SR, This is an excellent innovation for the global home appliance industry and African home appliances.

Syinix users were also invited to share their usage experiences with Syinix products. Paul – a Syinix TV consumer, said that, “This is my third year using 32” Syinix Android TV. It works great all the time, and allows my family to enjoy entertainments experiences, especially during the epidemic.”

The launch also revealed a full range of Syinix Android TVs, including the 2K Android TV A51 Series, younger version of Syinix U51 series, and the flagship WLED Android TV Q51 Series, offering more choices for consumers. In addition, Syinix is also an expert in large home appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines, and fully automatic kitchen appliances that can make a variety of swallow makers. Syinix will bring more products in the future to meet the needs of African families for home appliances.

