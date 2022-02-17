Syinix’s first brand shop in Kenya is packed with Africa’s first I-Cast TV sold out

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On February 15, Over 2,000 audiences visited Syinix’s first store in Luthuli, Kenya. “What a surprise! With only five hours of opening, sales reached 313% of our expectation” said Little Sun, Syinix’s Kenya marketing manager. She also said that 32E4M—Africa’s first I-Cast TV is especially welcomed. Stand-up Comedian Mcatricky showed up in this activity as well.

Syinix is a high-end home appliance brand of Transsion which also owns mobile brands Tecno, Infinix and Itel. Syinix has been rooted in Africa for years, and it covers TV, AUDIO, REFRIDGERATOR, WASHING MACHINE, AC, and other home appliances. With localized product and the pursuit of high-quality, Syinix is committed to being the most reliable household appliance brand for African consumers.

With a commitment to “innovation and quality”, Syinix developed a nearly 2000 R&D team and full-coverage after-sell service network. The sold out of TV is the evidence of years of quality precipitation and localized innovation.

The advent of this phenomenon technique* breaks the technological gap between digital TV and smart TV, and successfully replicates the wireless screen projection function that originally only exists on smart TV to digital TV through technical innovation.

In 2022, Syinix will continue to introduce a series of quality and innovative products that African users expect.

The phenomenon technique* means I-Cast technology which has been used in Syinix E51 series TV.