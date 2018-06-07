Syntonic announces international launch of the Freeway Roaming Service™ for mobile carriers

New service enables operators to accelerate growth in international roaming ARPUs by participating in the US$676 billion generated by online travel services

SEATTLE, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syntonic, a mobile platform and services provider, today announced the commercial launch of its international Freeway Roaming Service for mobile carriers.

Syntonic’s Freeway Roaming Service enables mobile carriers to capture new revenue streams from their international roaming subscribers by participating in the US$676 billion generated by online travel transactions.

The Freeway Roaming Service is a white-labeled service that can be branded by mobile carriers and offers data-free access to travel services paid for by app affiliation fees and transaction commissions from consumer purchases. The service enables travel app providers to capture lost transactional opportunities from travelers who turn off their expensive cellular data connection when roaming internationally.

Additionally, the Freeway Roaming Service provides a convenient way for travelers to purchase data roaming packages and micro-data plans to premium apps to further enhance carrier international roaming ARPU.

With the Freeway Roaming Service, international travelers no longer need to turn-off mobile data, wait for uncertain Wi-Fi access, or inconveniently purchase a local SIM. This always-connected international subscriber translates into additional carrier ARPU through participation in the app economy.

The first deployment of the Freeway Roaming Service is with Smart Communications, which will provide their 57.7 million subscribers, when travelling abroad, with sponsored access to mobile apps and content through the RoamFree by Smart® international traveler application, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. The upcoming version of RoamFree, powered by the Freeway technology platform, provides Smart’s international travelers with data-free access to essential and popular travel services such as Agoda, AirBnB, Grab, Uber, Klook, TripAdvisor, ATM Finder, Google Maps, and Groupon.

“This partnership and roaming service rollout with Smart represents an important milestone and the first announced deployment of our Freeway Roaming Service,” said Syntonic founder and CEO Gary Greenbaum. “Along with the revenue-advancing benefits, our technology platform enables mobile carriers to add more value for subscribers, reduce customer churn, and better monetize their roaming services.”

Alice Ramos, Vice President of International Roaming for Smart Communications, commented, “We are proud to be working with Syntonic that shares our zeal in delivering enriching travel experiences for our subscribers.”

“Smart customers already enjoy roaming plans that are simple, easy and affordable, with the power to track usage in real time,” she added. “Now, RoamFree democratizes roaming while allowing Smart to enhance in-trip experiences. With Syntonic, we are expanding our services from roaming access to travel content, further and faster than before.”

For more information, please contact info@syntonic.com.

About Syntonic

Syntonic Ltd (SYT.ASX) is a Seattle based software company which has developed two mobile technology services: Freeway by Syntonic®, which allows consumers unlimited mobile access to content and applications, supported by paid subscription and sponsorship; and Syntonic DataFlex®, which enables businesses to manage split billing expenses for employees when they use their personal mobile phones for work. Founded in 2013, Syntonic has developed worldwide strategic partnerships with leaders in the mobile ecosystem.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Paul Lonnegren

Pulse8 PR

plonnegren@pulse8pr.com

(720) 470-7488

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ a2baf39d-196c-41ad-ab3b- 5d3e36876084