Syrian Airline Suspends Flights To Minsk

The Syrian private Cham Wings Airlines, said that, it suspended flights to Belarus’ Minsk airport on Saturday, Belarusian media reported.

The arrival screen yesterday at the Minsk international airport showed flights from Damascus having been cancelled.

The European Union is considering imposing new sanctions on carriers connecting Minsk with destinations in the Middle East, as migrants came to the Polish border through Minsk.

Cham Wings Airlines said that, “Since the majority of Cham Wings passengers flying to Minsk are of Syrian nationality … Cham Wings Airlines has taken the decision to suspend its flights to Minsk.”

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview that, there is no one plane of the national Belarusian air carrier Belavia, that brought migrants from the Middle East to Belarus.

Source: Nam News Network