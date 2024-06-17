Syria’s Political Transition Faces Major Challenges Amidst Recent Violence, UN Special Envoy Reports



United Nations: Rocked by deadly violence over the past month, Syria’s political transition is facing significant hurdles, necessitating urgent course corrections in security and political strategies, according to top UN officials addressing the Security Council today. They emphasized the critical need to address the severely underfunded humanitarian response and facilitate progress from relief to recovery.





According to EMM, Geir O. Pedersen, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, highlighted the dire situation in Syria, marred by violence and an escalation of conflicts resulting in mass casualties and a severe erosion of trust. He pointed to a particularly concerning outbreak of violence in Sweida, triggered by mutual kidnappings on 12 July, which spiraled into armed clashes between Bedouin tribes and Druze groups. Despite an initial ceasefire, violations persisted, leading to hundreds of casualties among security forces, Druze fighters, and civilians, particularly from the Druze community.





Edem Wosornu, Director of Operations and Advocacy Division of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, reported that the recent violence has displaced approximately 175,000 people. She stressed the compounded challenges Syria faces, being a major humanitarian crisis affected by both violence and climatic shocks. Reports from the World Health Organization confirmed the deaths of two doctors and the targeting of ambulances, underscoring the need for protection and safe access to medical care and humanitarian aid.





The humanitarian aid request for Syria stands at $3.2 billion, but only 12 percent has been funded. As violence erupted in the south, Lattakia faced wildfires that displaced over 1,100 people, exacerbated by severe drought conditions. Wosornu called for continued investment in humanitarian operations and welcomed developments such as eased sanctions and a World Bank grant, emphasizing the need for tangible support to transition from relief to recovery.





The Security Council discussions also saw calls for accountability and an end to foreign interventions. Several representatives, including those from the United Kingdom and China, condemned Israeli military actions in Syria, urging restraint and accountability. The Russian Federation representative called for impartial investigations into the recent violence and highlighted the need for consistent humanitarian support.





The political transition in Syria remains a focal point, with calls for an inclusive process representing all Syrians. France’s delegate emphasized the importance of implementing a 10 March agreement to restore Syria’s unity, while the Republic of Korea’s representative urged for an electoral system that reflects the voices of all Syrians.





Security concerns, including the presence of foreign fighters and terrorist groups, were highlighted by Panama’s representative, who stressed the need for a unified professional force under the rule of law. The United States announced changes to its sanctions program, aiming to support Syria’s stabilization and counterterrorism efforts.





Regional voices, including those from Iran and Tunisia, condemned foreign interference and called for justice and accountability free from external manipulation. Syria’s delegate welcomed the lifting of some sanctions, emphasizing the need to address the humanitarian situation exacerbated by recent wildfires.

