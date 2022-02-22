Taconic Biosciences® Launches Cage+™, Redefining Colony Management Solutions for the Modern Laboratory

Stewardship Approach Safeguards All Elements of Contract Breeding Services

RENSSELAER, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing drug discovery animal model solutions, launched Cage+, a holistic, innovative approach to murine contract breeding services. Cage+ delivers complete stewardship of projects from start to finish, allowing investigators to focus on research with confidence that animal model supply is reliable, at the highest quality, and on budget.

Biomedical and pharmaceutical research has profoundly changed over the past two decades. Studies are more advanced and rapid-paced, compressing the time to produce experimental data required to support well-informed decisions. The novel animal models generated to support these advanced studies have become more complex and precise. Yet, while the contract research service industry has kept pace with biomedical research advancements, the contract breeding industry has remained largely unchanged since the early 1990s. Most providers continue to place the project planning and management burden on investigators, who have neither the time nor expertise to direct service providers on how best to design and manage scaled production of complex animal models.

Taconic’s Cage+ Colony Management Solutions closes the gap between biomedical research program demands and the antiquated approach offered by many contract breeding services. Cage+ employs a holistic approach, combining standard animal breeding and husbandry elements with comprehensive breeding design expertise, project-specific methodology to reduce animal welfare concerns, budget monitoring, and proactive project management and communication. Additionally, this all-encompassing program rapidly expands breeding production through expert-led embryology methods, delivers internationally harmonized animal health standards, and includes the eTACONIC® web-based project management tool, providing users access to colony information 24/7.

Cage+ allows investigators to fully leverage proven expertise in complex model design and breeding to advance research programs. When coupled with Taconic’s Custom Model Generation Solutions, Cage+ Colony Management Solutions brings a comprehensive and seamless “design to management” service, allowing clients to leverage the most complex genetically engineered models from initial design through to scaled production of study cohorts.

“Researchers should demand better from contract breeding service providers, and this view is the driving factor behind our Cage+ stewardship-based approach to colony management solutions,” said Dr. John Couse, vice president, scientific services. “With Cage+, researchers will view Taconic as an extension of their team, leveraging the collaboration of scientists and experts. Our approach allows investigators to focus their time, energy, and resources on research while trusting their custom model animal development and production to Taconic.”

To learn more about how Cage+ can improve your colony management experience and outcomes, please call 1-888-TACONIC (1-888-822-6642) in the US, +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe, or email info@taconic.com.

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom-generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, microbiome, immuno-oncology mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates laboratories and breeding facilities in the US and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia, and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

Media Contact:

Aidan Bouchelle

Associate Director, Marketing Operations

1-518-949-7598

Aidan.Bouchelle@taconic.com