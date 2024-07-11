Takoradi hotel drowning: Police begin investigations



The police has begun investigations into the death of a lady, who drowned in a swimming pool at a hotel in Takoradi.

A press release signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, said on June 8, 2024, the Police received a complaint to the effect that Lois Abena Korateng, a 24-year-old woman had been found unconscious in a swimming pool at a hotel at Takoradi in the Western Region.

It said she was taken to hospital for medical attention but pronounced dead on arrival.

The police said on the same day, it commenced investigations into the incident, with a team of police personnel visiting the scene, and the hospital and inspecting the body.

The police said no marks of assault were found on her.

‘The body was later deposited at the morgue where an autopsy was conducted on June 8, 2024, in the presence of the deceased family by a pathologist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, who gave the verbal cause of death as Asphyxia, severe pulmonary oedema and drowning in a

pool,’ it added.

The release said following the dissatisfaction expressed by the deceased family in the media regarding the extent of police engagement with them on the matter, the Inspector-General of Police on July 10, 2024, reached the family by telephone and rendered an unqualified apology for the lack of sufficient police engagement.

It said he assured them that investigations into the incident were still ongoing and informed them of the readiness of the Police to visit at their convenience and update them on investigations done so far.

Source: Ghana News Agency