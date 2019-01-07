TCL debuts expanded range of AI-powered 8K TVs at CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — TCL, top three global television brand and leading consumer electronics company, today debuted its latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered 8K TVs, including the flagship TCL X10 QLED 8K TV and an 8-Series flagship TV, its first QLED 8K TV for the US market, at the International Consumer Electronics Show 2019. The company also officially announced it has joined the 8K Association as a founding member and launched its new branded platform for AI solutions, TCL AI-IN.

TCL AI-IN is TCL’s new branded AI platform, under which all of its AI-powered products will be grouped, and successfully integrate its smart technology partners such as Android TV™, Roku (North America only) and Amazon Alexa. With this platform, TCL is building an intelligent ecosystem that provides consumers with a simple, personalized life experience.

Under the TCL AI-IN branded platform, the key features of the 75-inch TCL X10 QLED 8K TV, available in selected markets from the second half of 2019, include:

8K display technology with a resolution of 7,680 x 4,320 (33.2 megapixels), quadrupling the total number of pixels of a 4K TV and providing detailed images that are closer to real life in clarity;

Quantum Dot display technology supports a wide color gamut display, approaching 100% of the DCI-P3 color space coverage;

Ultra-contrast control zones solution;

Dolby Vision® imaging technology;

Theater-level soundbar from Onkyo and Dolby Atmos® audio technology;

Android TV with the Google Assistant built-in;

An integrated AI soundbar;

A simplistic design, just 14.5mm at its thinnest point, making it one of the thinnest 75-inch direct backlight products in the industry, reducing optical distance to 4mm;

Full-view design.

The flagship QLED 8K TV from 8-Series for the US market will be available in 2019. Detailed specifications of the TV will be disclosed in due course.

*Product specifications and sizes differ in different regions. Product availability varies according to local launch plans.

About TCL Electronics

Headquartered in China, TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (HKSE: 01070) is one of the top three players in the global TV industry, engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer electronic products. TCL Electronics is striving to build a comprehensive ecosystem for smart TVs that provides users with a superior experience with its smart products and services.

