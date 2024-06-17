Teaching Profession: Beyond Last Option for Candidates



Abuja: Ms Owoade Mariam, who scored 278 in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), chose to study an education course. Her decision elicited dispiriting reactions from some individuals. Remarks like, ‘Why would someone so intelligent waste a score like that on Education?’ and ‘You should be studying Medicine; you deserve better,’ highlighted a pervasive societal attitude that often views teaching as a less dignified profession.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mariam’s experience is not an isolated case; many other candidates who choose to study education courses continue to attract such reactions. These perceptions stem from individuals who feel the teaching profession lacks prestige. Nonetheless, Mariam was neither discouraged nor distracted; she held on to her dream, stating, ‘My dream is to teach; to build minds; to change lives.’





At a recent annual policy meeting on admissions into tertiary institutions, a benchmark of 150 was adopted for university admission, while polytechnics and colleges of education received a cut-off mark of 100. This decision has sparked concerns among education stakeholders, who argue that the teaching profession should be made more attractive and not relegated to the background.





Critics argue that admitting students with low scores, such as 100, to train future generations is problematic, especially when higher scores are required for other professional courses like Law or Medicine. They assert, ‘A country that treats education like a dustbin for rejected students will never rise,’ emphasizing the need for brilliant students to enter the teaching field.





Mr. Paul Godwin, an educationist with the Secondary Education Board, opined that schools serious about excellence would not compromise on teacher quality. He stated, ‘We are raising thinkers, not just filling periods; teachers are not plan B; teachers are the main plan.’





The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritize teachers’ values and welfare to make the profession more attractive for the younger generation. Comrade Audu Amba, National President of NUT, emphasized the need for deliberate policies to elevate the teaching profession’s status and make it a preferred choice for youths.





Amba pointed out that many students lack passion for teaching, often turning to it as a last resort when they fail to meet the cut-off marks for their first and second choice courses. He questioned why stringent scoring rules applied to Medicine are not applicable to Education, arguing that a sound teacher is crucial for shaping future professionals.





Amba cited Finland as an example where the teaching profession is highly valued and respected, with systems ensuring teachers have autonomy, stability, and security in their work. He urged the Nigerian government to emulate such models, suggesting that elevating the status of teachers could lead to broader educational and societal benefits.





In conclusion, analysts emphasize the need for government policies to reshape perceptions about the teaching profession, making it a respected and attractive career choice for the brightest minds.

