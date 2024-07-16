Tealium signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to accelerate AI-driven growth for customers

The strategic collaboration agreement will expand privacy-centric customer data innovation for customers worldwide

San Diego, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tealium , the largest independent and most trusted customer data platform (CDP), has inked a global multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), with plans to accelerate customer data and artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and growth for customers, especially within its unique vertical offerings with highly-regulated industries.

Under this SCA, Tealium will accelerate its customer data solutions worldwide by leveraging AWS’ secure and scalable cloud infrastructure. The expansion provides enterprises with seamless access to Tealium’s real-time CDP, while optimizing AI-driven data collection, management, and activation solutions in adherence to local data privacy regulations.

“This collaboration highlights our commitment to innovation and customer success. By leveraging Tealium’s real-time CDP with AWS’ robust cloud infrastructure, we are enabling businesses to fuel next-generation AI solutions with clean, enriched, and consented data,” said Jeff Lunsford, CEO of Tealium. “This SCA will allow enterprises across the globe to leverage the many benefits of two market-leading organizations and take their customer data strategies to the next level.”

Tealium’s dynamic customer data solutions empower enterprises to enhance their customer experience, personalization, and engagement initiatives. Tealium’s vendor-neutrality also allows enterprises to embrace stack composability to power any integration and platform running on AWS.

This SCA is also part of Tealium’s broader commitment to expanded partnerships, as announced at its 2024 Digital Velocity conference . The company also recently announced new integration capabilities with Amazon Ads, Snowflake, and The Trade Desk, among others.

About Tealium

As the most trusted CDP, Tealium connects data so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium’s real-time data infrastructure allows brands to power their AI models and activate data for enhanced in-the-moment experiences. Tealium’s turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections from the world’s most prominent technology experts. Tealium’s solutions include a real-time customer data platform with machine learning, tag management, an API hub, and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, privacy-compliant, and secure. Named as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Customer Data Platforms , more than 850 leading businesses globally trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .

