TechFarm Hub CEO pushes for cyber literacy among children

In an effort to bridge the gap between emerging technology and education, Mr. Kobina Adomadzi Longdon, Chief Executive Officer of TechFarm Hub, has stressed the need for Ghanaian children to be equipped with cyber education.

With the increasing reliance on technology in modern life, he stressed the urgent need for children to acquire a solid understanding of the benefits and risks associated with technology by empowering them to navigate the online world safely, and responsibly.

Mr Longdon was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the launch of Cyber Education and Skills Advancement Programme (CESAP) Africa in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua.

The launch event drew a diverse range of key participants from various sectors, including security agencies such as the National Investigations Bureau and Ghana Police Service, as well as industries with a focus on cyber-related issues, the Ghana News Agency, and traditional rulers.

The event highlighted CESAP Africa’s aims t

o train, resource, certify and provide career development and employability opportunities to individuals across Africa.

It also unveiled various opportunities for hands-on training to enhance individuals’ understanding, improvement in skills and expertise on cyber forensic, Artificial Intelligence (AI), cyber security, deep fake, and digital literacy.

The CESAP Africa programme is being implemented by TechFarm Hub in Koforidua in partnership with the Center for Cybercrime Investigation and Cybersecurity, an affiliate of Boston University in the United States.

Mr Longdon emphasized the importance of providing Ghanaian children with cyber education, highlighting the need to expose them to both the positive impacts and potential threats associated with technology and artificial intelligence.

He underscored the significance of cyber education, defining it as the learning of technology, online behaviour, and security measures necessary to protect oneself and personal information.

He noted that the internet ha

s enabled children to learn, share, and create, but it has also become a space where cybercriminals can steal from others.

He stressed that it was essential to instill cybersecurity behaviours from an early age, enabling children to identify cyber threats and learn how to mitigate them.

As a Pan-African entrepreneurship, innovation, and business development hub located in Koforidua, TechFarm Hub aims to empower children with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the digital world safely and responsibly, he added.

Source: Ghana News Agency