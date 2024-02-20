Tecno Mobile rewards Steve Mukwala

Steve Mukwala - a leading marksman of Asante Kotoko was last Sunday adjudged Man of the Match in the game against Nsoatrreman FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi. Mukwala, who scored Kotoko's winning goal in the JA Kufuor Cup match, for his reward, was given a Tecno Canon 25 by Tecno Mobile Ghana Limityed - one of the sponsors of the cup match. The prize was presented to him by former Black Stars Captain Steven Appiah, after the match. He expressed his excitement over the feat, saying it was good for the confidence of the team. Mukwala, said the win would also motivate them to keep their performance stable in the Ghana Premier League (GPL), since they were bent on winning the winning league. Asante Kotoko became the first winner of the JA Kufuor Cup match after beating Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Sunday. The JA Kufuor Cup is an initiative of John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation to honour the former President and also to raise funds for the activities of the foundation. Source: Ghana News Agency