Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited, BinHendi Holding and Sing Family Enterprise Group Sign Joint Venture Agreement to Launch One of the First EV Charger Manufacturing Companies in Middle East with Support of UAE Ministry of Investment

IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited (“Tellus Power” or the “Company”), a global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced the official signing of a joint venture agreement with the renowned BinHendi Holding and SFE Group on May 30, 2025. This move responds to the surging growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market and the urgent need to accelerate e-mobility infrastructure development across the Middle East. This collaboration, supported by the UAE Ministry of Investment (the “Ministry of Investment”), marks the establishment of one of the first EV charging equipment manufacturing companies in the Middle East.

The Ministry of Investment played a pivotal role in facilitating this greenfield investment, reiterating its commitment to attracting future-enabling investment into the UAE while also supporting and promoting the growth of family businesses in the UAE’s markets and strengthening the country’s position as a regional hub for advanced manufacturing and sustainable technologies – two priority sectors under the National Investment Strategy of UAE.

The agreement was signed at the Ministry of Investment’s headquarters by Mike Calise, Chief Executive Officer of Tellus Power, and Marius Ciavola, Chief Executive officer of Sing Family Enterprise Middle East. The event was witnessed by Hessa Al Ghurair, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, Hamdan Zakaria Doleh, Chairman of China Innovation Centre in UAE, Yansong Li, Co-Founder of Tellus Power Group, and Mohammad BinHendi, Group CEO of BinHendi Holding.

Tellus Power Image 1

This collaboration aims to leverage Tellus Power’s global network in EV charging station technology and manufacturing, combined with the BinHendi Holding and SFE Group’s resources and conducive market conditions in the Middle East, to jointly develop future-oriented smart charging infrastructure and support the region’s sustainable energy transition.

The joint venture is expected to invest in the construction of DC and AC charging equipment production lines, including high-power DC charging stations with V2G (vehicle-to-grid) functionality. The products are anticipated to not only serve the local market in UAE but also to expand to the entire Gulf Cooperation Council (“GCC”) countries and Middle East regions. As one of the first indigenous EV charging infrastructure manufacturers in the Middle East, the joint venture will be committed to providing local users with efficient, intelligent, reliable, and user-centric EV charging solutions.

Mike Calise, Chief Executive Officer of Tellus Power, comments: “We’re truly honored to establish this strategic alliance. It’s a significant step that dramatically extends our global reach. Given the UAE’s impressive growth in clean tech and smart mobility, this joint venture, thanks to the vital support from all the incredible teams involved, ensures we are well positioned to meet the escalating demand across the GCC.”

Tellus Power Image 2

H.E. Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Investment, said: “This agreement showcases the Ministry of Investment’s ongoing dedication to being a strategic partner for international investors, local investors, and family offices. It directly aligns with our mission to strengthen the UAE’s position in attracting future-focused investments that match our national priorities. By supporting partnerships like this, the Ministry of Investment continues to drive high-value investment into high-growth sectors, fostering innovation and sustainable economic prosperity.”

Hamdan Zakaria Doleh, Chairman of China Innovation Centre in UAE, commented: “The Middle East is at a critical juncture in the green mobility transition. I believe this collaboration with MBH will enable Tellus Power Group to establish a stronger foothold in the Middle East and support the rapid growth of the EV ecosystem through technological innovation and localized operations. This marks a significant milestone in Tellus Power Group’s strategic expansion in the Middle East.”

Mohammad BinHendi, Group CEO of BinHendi Holding, added: “For us, this is about building national capability – “Made in UAE” isn’t just a label, it’s a direction. We’re actively positioning the UAE as the regional manufacturing hub for next-generation EV infrastructure. Our vision extends beyond mobility, as we continue driving industrial manufacturing across multiple high-impact sectors. As a group committed to ‘Adding Value’, BinHendi Holding believes in adding value to everything we touch. How? We keep things consistent in what we do – and we keep it simple.”

The joint venture plans to complete factory construction within the year and launch its first ‘Made in UAE’ products by the end of 2025.

About Tellus Power

Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited (“Tellus Power” or the “Company”) is a global manufacturer of electric vehicle chargers. The Company delivers ROI-driven charging infrastructure designed for long-term profitability and operational efficiency. Leveraging global expertise, Tellus Power delivers advanced and dependable EV charging infrastructure to support the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

