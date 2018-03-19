The Department of Architecture at XJTLU now fully accredited by RIBA

SUZHOU, China, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — The Royal Institute of British Architects has confirmed accreditation of the Masters of Architectural Design programme of Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, validating its Department of Architecture as a full architectural school offering comprehensive training in the discipline.

“We can now take a high school graduate and train him or her completely as an architect,” said masters programme director Christian Gänshirt. “We are very proud of our amazing faculty and students for helping us to reach this point with the first graduating cohort.”

Founded in 2011, the Department of Architecture at XJTLU received international RIBA Part 1 validation for its BEng Architecture programme in 2015, a first for a mainland Chinese university. Following a visit by a RIBA board in November 2017 and the final decision of the RIBA Education Committee in February 2018, the Masters of Architectural Design programme has now been unconditionally validated for international RIBA Part 2.

Masters graduate, Xiaohan Chen, now pursuing a PhD with the Department, gave a statement to the RIBA board in which she praised the Department’s strong teaching team, friendly and helpful staff and technicians, international student body, and working environment that is ‘like a second home’.

“The big difference about studying here is how approachable the staff are,” said Xiaohan. “The professors are friendly and really help us a lot,” said Xioahan.

The RIBA visiting board commended the Department’s ‘extensive facilities’, the interiors which were designed by the former Head of Department Professor Pierre-Alain Croset, and the ‘engaged staff and student body’.

“One key aim is to build on previous exchanges and workshops to forge more and deeper connections with other international schools of architecture,” said Christian Gänshirt. “We’re also planning to step up student exchanges with our partner institution, the University of Liverpool, UK,” he said.

Head of Department Professor Gisela Löhlein said: “I want us to be the best architecture department in China. With our diverse and highly-qualified academic staff and excellent facilities we are well-placed to become exactly that.”

Founded in 2006, Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University is the largest international collaborative university in China, a partnership between Xi’an Jiaotong University and the University of Liverpool. XJTLU’s vision is to become a research-led international university in China and a Chinese university recognised internationally for its unique features.

