The “Fujian Brand Maritime Silk Road” Nigeria Station will be held from November 12th to 14th

LAGOS, Nigeria, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — The 2019 “Fujian Brand Maritime Silk Road” series (Nigeria Station) hosted by the Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce will be held at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria on November 12-14. The event will be supported by the 2019 China Consumer Goods (Nigeria) Brand Exhibition.

New era, new Fujian, new hope

During the “Fujian Brand Maritime Silk Road” (Nigeria Station), the “Fujian Brand Pavilion” and the enterprise merchandise exhibition area will be set up, and an economic and trade matchmaking meeting will be held. The Fujian Brand Pavilion will show the image of Fujian through exhibition boards, pictures, publicity and promotion materials, promote the business environment of Fujian, and focus on the advantages of Fujian products and reform and opening up results. The enterprise merchandise exhibition area, with the design concept of “Fujian brand silk road sailing”, organizes Fujian enterprises to participate in the exhibition, and concentrates on displaying the superior export products of garments, shoes, bags and other enterprises, and promotes the further development of “Fujian manufacturing” products in the Nigerian market.

At 13:00 on November 12, the 20th “Fujian Brand Maritime Silk Road” (Nigeria Station) trade and economic match will be held at the Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island. At that time, Nigerian local officials and business association leaders, 40 selected Fujian and Nigerian companies, and 50 suppliers and buyers will attend the event. The exhibition will introduce the advantages of Fujian policy, introduce the convenience of Fujian investment and business environment, and well-known enterprises in Fujian, promote the communication between Fujian brand buyers and Nigerian suppliers, and carry out multi-level and multi-field cooperation to achieve complementary advantages and mutual benefit.

The organizer of the Provincial Department of Commerce said that it hopes to display the image of our province in the Nigerian market through the “Fujian Brand Maritime Silk Road” series of activities, promote the brand products of our province to open up the Nigerian market, and drive the majority of market participants to expand exchanges with African countries such as Nigeria. Expand two-way trade and promote two-way investment.

It is understood that Fujian is the core area of the “21st Century Maritime Silk Road”. In recent years, economic and trade exchanges and regional cooperation with countries and regions along Maritime Silk Road have deepened.