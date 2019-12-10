The Graduate Management Admission Council Selects Four New Business Schools for Membership

New Schools Represent Diverse Geographies, Bringing Important Perspective in Support of GMAC Mission

RESTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Graduate Management Admission Council™ (GMAC™), a global association of leading graduate business schools, today announced four new schools into its membership. The addition of Hult International Business School; Maastricht University, School of Business and Economics; Sabanci University, Sabanci Business School; and Trinity College Dublin, Trinity Business School brings GMAC’s total membership to 229.

GMAC members go through an invitation-only process governed by the organization’s board of directors. Nominees then participate in a comprehensive application process that addresses the sustained commitments to supporting GMAC’s mission: providing the tools and information necessary for schools and talent to discover and evaluate each other.

“The volume of quality business schools around the world means that a candidate’s journey toward an advanced degree knows no boundaries,” said Sangeet Chowfla, president and CEO of GMAC. “We’re excited to welcome these institutions into membership at GMAC as they reflect the globalization of our industry. Each school brings unique insight and expertise from their own experience and will contribute significantly to our mission.”

In addition to meeting membership criteria, each school has made a specific pledge to help GMAC meet its mission.

Hult International Business School

Hult International Business School is a non-profit educational pioneer and the first triple-accredited U.S. business school. Ranked by the Financial Times, The Economist, Forbes, and Bloomberg Businessweek, Hult offers programs at undergraduate, graduate, and executive education levels and awards both US and UK degrees across its global campus locations in Boston, San Francisco, London, Dubai, Shanghai, and New York. Founded by one of Europe’s most successful entrepreneurs—Bertil Hult—the school is built on the belief that business skills can only truly be learned by doing. By immersing students from all over the world in practical, hands-on experiences from day one, Hult’s programs develop the skills employers and entrepreneurs need most. In partnership with GMAC, Hult will continue its work focused on creating a global community of confident, capable graduates, ready to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Maastricht University, School of Business and Economics

New and innovative approaches to teaching and research have accelerated the Maastricht University School of Business and Economics’ reputation as a highly ranked business school. Located in the Netherlands, Maastricht will use their experience to support GMAC’s mission of bringing innovation to the marketplace while helping schools and candidates connect with one another. They share GMAC’s commitment to enhancing and adding services that support and build upon the tremendous effort business schools put forth to bring in talented, diverse classes each year. Maastricht will use industry knowledge and expertise to help develop management education material that acknowledges current trends like digitalization, sustainability, and responsibility.

Sabanci University, Sabanci Business School

Established in 1999 as a graduate school of management and later expanding to include undergraduate education, Sabanci Business School (Sabanci SBS) in Istanbul, Turkey has quickly become one of the leading business schools in its region; ranked as one of the best business schools by the Financial Times. Always research-driven, Sabanci SBS delivers a range of challenging and innovative programs that respond to the current and potential needs of business students and the environment in which they’ll work. In all their programs Sabanci SOM has been innovative, focusing on developing close links with the business community, striking the right-balance between theory and practice of management, and educating socially responsible managers. Sabanci SBS participated in GMAC’s Key School Roundtable in Turkey and provides valuable insight throughout their region.

Trinity College Dublin, Trinity Business School

Trinity Business School sits at the heart of a world-renowned research-led university located at the centre of Dublin, a European capital city and hub for global business. Trinity Business School’s approach to education encapsulates international research and industry expertise in a project-based approach where impact on both business and society are key. Trinity Business School supports their students to graduate with a ‘moral compass’ and excel at ‘ethical leadership’, developing business strategies that encourage ethical attitudes among consumers and investors. As part of Trinity Business School’s commitment to contributing to global society, they will support GMAC in continuing to deliver excellence in business education and provide valuable insights from Ireland and Europe to help expand and enhance GMAC’s offering.

To be considered for membership in GMAC, schools complete an application process and must maintain a selective admissions process; offer a master’s program in business administration, management subjects or equivalent; and actively support GMAC’s mission and use the GMAT exam or other GMAC assessments as part of their admissions and enrollment processes. They also participate in GMAC governance, including voting on Board elections and other matters that may come before the Council.

About GMAC

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is a mission-driven association of leading graduate business schools worldwide. Founded in 1953, we are committed to creating solutions for business schools and candidates to better discover, evaluate and connect with each other. We work on behalf of the schools and the graduate management education community, and guide candidates on their journey to higher education, to ensure that no talent goes undiscovered.

GMAC provides world-class research, professional development opportunities and assessments for the graduate management education industry, designed to advance the art and science of admissions. Owned and administered by GMAC, the Graduate Management Admission Test™ (GMAT™) exam is the most widely used graduate business school assessment, recognized by more than 7,000 programs worldwide. Other GMAC assessments include the NMAT by GMAC™ (NMAT®) exam, for entrance into graduate management programs in India, Nigeria, the Philippines, and South Africa, and the Executive Assessment (EA), which supports the admissions needs of more than 160 programs around the world.

Our flagship portal for graduate management education resources and information, www.mba.com, receives 6 million visits a year and features the School Search matching tool and GMASS™ search service, a data-driven technology that helps connect candidates and business schools. These platforms are part of GMAC Connect, a suite of services that help schools attract students through recruiting solutions that marry our market intelligence, data, reach and candidate touchpoints.

Subsidiaries of GMAC include UK-based online publishing company BusinessBecause, a content-rich destination that helps students identify the right-fit business schools during the critical consideration and selection phases of their journey, and The MBA Tour, which supports business schools’ global recruiting efforts by organizing business education-focused events around the world.

GMAC is a global organization with offices in China, India, Singapore, UK and the US. To learn more about our work, please visit www.gmac.com .

