The Graduate Management Admission Council Welcomes BI Norwegian Business School Into GMAC Membership

Norway’s Largest Business School Broadens GMAC Footprint in the Master’s Space

RESTON, Va., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) , a global association of leading graduate business schools, announced today that BI Norwegian Business School has become the organization’s newest member. Norway’s largest business school brings GMAC’s total membership to 226.

Select business schools are invited to apply for GMAC membership by its Board of Directors. Each school goes through a comprehensive application process that addresses the sustained commitments to supporting GMAC’s mission: providing the tools and information necessary for schools and talent to discover and evaluate each other.

“We place the same level of value on the diversity of our membership as we do on the diversity in the classroom,” said Sangeet Chowfla, president and CEO of GMAC. “BI Norwegian Business School is our first member school from Norway and is the second largest business school in Europe. We welcome their deep-rooted perspective in the Master’s space and look forward to the insights they will bring as we work to ensure no talent goes undiscovered.”

BI Norwegian Business School

BI Norwegian Business School is Norway’s only triple accredited School. It is also a founding member of the Quantitative Techniques for Economics and Management Masters Network (QTEM), which brings together schools, international corporate partners and a growing number of graduate students from around the world. The welcoming of the BI Norwegian Business School into membership broadens GMAC’s footprint in the Master’s space as well as the diversity of our membership base.

GMAC Membership

To be considered for membership in GMAC, schools complete an application process and must meet the following criteria: maintain a selective admissions process; offer a master’s program in business administration, management subjects or equivalent; and actively support GMAC’s mission and use the GMAT exam or other GMAC assessments as part of their admissions and enrollment processes. They also participate in GMAC governance, including voting on Board elections and other matters that may come before the Council.

About GMAC

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is an association of leading graduate business schools worldwide. Founded in 1953, we are committed to creating solutions for business schools and candidates to better discover, evaluate and connect with each other. We work on behalf of the schools and the graduate management education community, as well as guide candidates on their journey to higher education, to ensure that no talent goes undiscovered.

GMAC provides world-class research, professional development opportunities and assessments for the industry, designed to advance the art and science of admissions. Owned and administered by GMAC, the Graduate Management Admission Test™ (GMAT™) exam is the most widely used graduate business school assessment, recognized by more than 7,000 programs worldwide. Other GMAC assessments include the NMAT by GMAC™ (NMAT™) exam, for entrance into graduate management programs in India, South Africa, and the Philippines, and the Executive Assessment (EA), specifically designed for Executive programs around the world.

Our flagship portal for graduate management education resources and information, www.mba.com , receives 14 million visits a year and features the School Search matching tool and Graduate Management Admission Search Service® (GMASS™) database, matching candidates and business schools.

GMAC is a global organization with offices in Hong Kong, China, Gurugram, India, Singapore, London, United Kingdom and the United States. To learn more about our work, please visit www.gmac.com .

Media contact:

Geoffrey Basye, Director of Media Relations, GMAC

+1 (703) 668-9799 or gbasye@gmac.com