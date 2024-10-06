The Maker’s House Chapel opens 2024 Experience Conference



Accra: The Maker’s House Chapel International (TMHCI) Sunday commenced its 2024 Experience Conference, an annual week-long Christian revival event, at its Destiny Arena headquarters, in Accra.

The opening ceremony witnessed inspiring song ministration by the resident Destiny Choir, and exciting choreography, which extolled the personality, power and works of Jesus Christ.

Five pastors were also ordained during the service, attended by thousands of enthusiastic worshippers.

The ordained ministers are: the Reverend Ike Nanor, Rev. Stephen Kyei Baffour, Rev. Nana Kwadwo Tuffour, Rev. Richard Fordjour, and Rev. Godfred Ontoba.

This year’s event, under the theme: ‘JESUS’, is being held from Sunday, October 6 to Sunday, October 13 at the Destiny Arena.

Patrons of the event are expected to experience the transformation power of Jesus Christ through his word and the manifestation of His Holy Spirit, as characterised testimonies of previous Experience events.

Hosted by Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye, the General Over

seer, TMHCI, other key Ministers of the Gospel, will take turns to minister to patrons from Ghana and other parts of the world, in-person and via virtual platforms.

Rev. Eastwood Anaba, Founder and President of Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Pastor Jonathan Miller, Lead Pastor of New Beginnings Church in Orlando, Florida, and Dr Dionny Baez, Founding Pastor of H2o Church in Philadelphia, USA, are the other lead pastors.

There will be song ministrations from Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Pastor Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jnr, MOG, Luigi Maclean, Kofi Kakari, Sheila Joy Hutchful, Team Eternity, Joyful Way Incorporated, among others.

In his sermon, Dr Boadi Nyamekye, highlighted the power of Jesus Christ and his burning desire to see all humankind accepting his salvation to live purposeful lives on earth, ahead of enjoying eternal life.

He urged Christians to always look out for the purpose of God for them in both their thriving endeavours and trials and challenges.

He said there was always a divine purpose of God in wh

atever they experienced, even in challenging circumstances and tribulations.

Using the story of the blind man that Jesus healed in the account of John 9:1-12, he explained that God sometimes allowed misfortune on His children to manifest His glory.

‘Sometimes you go through afflictions but there is a divine purpose for what you are going through. Whatever you have experienced is for the glory of God to be revealed on to you, and in the fullness of time His glory will be revealed in your life,’ he added.

Dr Boadi Nyamekye advised Christians not be judgemental against afflicted people, saying many often attributed their predicament to some wrongdoings or sins.

However, some tribulations were to test one’s resolve and propel one to the right place God intended for them, he added.

They should, therefore, be wary of those who only preached a smooth sailing journey for believers, terming such messages ‘capitalist hermeneutics’.

The prosperity of the Christian was not for amassing luxurious material things for

personal gratification, he explained.

Dr Boadi Nyamekye admonished the congregants to always be obedient to the voice of the Lord, saying, in obedience would they know God’s true direction for them.

Dr Miller assisted Dr Boadi Nyamekye to perform the ordination of the men charged to be faithful in their service to God and mankind.

Since its inception in 2013, the week-long Experience Conference has seen massive participation, with thousands of Christians thronging the ultra-modern auditorium of The Maker’s House Chapel International to be impacted.

One of the miracles of last year’s event was shared by a woman who said she had been scheduled by a medical doctor to undergo hysterectomy because of complications of uterine fibroids.

However, when she went a few weeks later to undergo the surgery, after praying for God’s intervention at the Conference, the doctor, in astonishment, told her that the fibroids had disappeared.

The Maker’s House Chapel International is a word-based church, which aspires for exc

ellence in service to God, and empowering members to lead impactful, while preparing them for heaven.

Source: Ghana News Agency