The Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, a key player in promoting Sierra Leone’s rich cultural heritage and tourism potential, hosted a Quiz and Debate Competition to mark World Tourism Day.

The Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs organized a quiz and debate competition for school and university students at its Conference Hall on 4th October 2024. This event was part of the ongoing celebrations for World Tourism Day, which took place on 27th September 2024 under the theme “Tourism and Peace.”

The competition started with opening statements from various ministry staff and key stakeholders, all eager to highlight peace’s positive impact on tourism development. The schools participating, including Rokel Secondary School, Methodist Boys High School, Ahmadiyya Muslim Secondary School, Saint Joseph’s Convent Secondary School, Freetown Secondary School for Girls, and Annie Walsh Memorial School, were all represented by students who were enthusiastic and ready to engage. University representatives from Fourah Bay College, the Institute of Public Administration and Management, Milton Margai Technical University, and Limkokwing University of Creative Technology were equally prepared to contribute to

the discussion.

The debaters engaged in a lively discussion on the motion: “Tourism is not a generator of peace but rather a beneficiary of peace.” Participants emphasized the critical role of tourism in fostering peace and how it thrives in peaceful environments. “We can enjoy tourism only in the absence of war,” asserted Mohamed Dauda Kamara, a debater from FBC.

After the quiz and debate, prizes were awarded to the top three positions. Fourah Bay College claimed victory in the debate competition, while Methodist Boys High School took first place in the quiz. Additionally, consolation prizes, including bags and transportation fare, were distributed to all participants. Ernestina Daramy of Annie Walsh Memorial School was recognized as the Best Quizzer, and Zainab Saffa from Milton Margai Technical University was awarded Best Orator.

The event also saw participation from agencies such as the National Tourist Board, Monument and Relics Commission, and One Love Salone Foundation. Their representatives undersc

ored the importance of inclusive tourism. “Students should be Brand Ambassadors for the ministry, spreading the message that tourism business is everyone’s business,” stated Mr. Kai Bockarie Saquee, representative of the National Tourist Board.

This quiz and debate competition played a vital role in continuing the dialogue on “Tourism and Peace.” The insights from the event highlighted how tourism can serve as both a generator and beneficiary of peace, providing a foundation for promoting tourism in Sierra Leone.

Source: Sierra Leone News Agency