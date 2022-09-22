‘The time to invest in Africa is now’ – Gabby woos US investors

ACCRA— The chair of the Advisory Board of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has urged US investors to quickly take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area ( AfCFTA) and invest.

Otchere-Darko said, “When you have a continent with 1.3 trillion, that is building a single market if you don’t wake up to it, it will be too late and you can’t blame China when it happens. So my message to America is that there is an opportunity in Africa.”

He said under the AfCFTA a customs union will be implemented which will cut down significantly on imports.

“We are building a new Africa and that new Africa is a single market, Africa. Potentially the largest single market in the World. We are going to have a customs union, some may think that it’s not possible but it’s possible. In fact, the first customs union in the world happened in Africa.”

Addressing an insightful trade and round table discussion on US-Ghana investment opportunities, he advised US investors not to lack behind their Chinese counterparts but to take several opportunities in the industry which he said remains a major source of transformation in Ghana.

“So I think what the Chinese are recognising [and I am just using Ghana as an example] is that they are setting industries here [in Ghana]. And perhaps before America wakes up, the single market would have been in full motion and you would have Chinese industries not just depending on imports into Africa but actually setting up in Africa and taking advantage of the single market.”

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK