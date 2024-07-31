The youth must be at the forefront of climate actions – Dr Boateng



A lecturer at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) said the youth have every reason to take keen interest in climate change and how it is adversely impacting the earth.

Dr Simon Boateng said those currently involved in activities fueling climate change may not be alive to endure its devastating effect, unfortunately the young generation appeared not to be interested in the issue.

‘What is more serious is that by the time we get to the peak of this problem, many of the people who are at the forefront of this environmental degradation might not be alive and you and your children are going to face the consequences,’ he told some university students at a climate change sensitisation forum in Kumasi.

The forum, which was put together by Students’ Movement for Climate Resilient Environment (SMovCaRE) was attended by students from AAMUSTED and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

With funding from the Global Greengrants Fund,

SMovCaRE seeks to mobilise students to embark on climate change sensitisation campaign with the objective of addressing climate issues through youth advocacy.

Dr Boateng emphasised the need for active youth involvement in climate actions, being the future leaders destined to inherit the consequences of the wanton environmental degradation.

He cautioned the public to take serious note of the extreme weather conditions with increasing natural disasters now three times more common than 50 years ago, according to the United Nations (UN).

The effects of climate change, he said, had resulted in flooding in parts of the country, which were not known to be flood-prone areas, adding that, even well-planned cities in the western world were struggling to deal with flooding due to climate change.

‘Carbon dioxide levels are at record high globally and we are heading for more than three degrees rise by the end of this century, according to Science Alert,’ Dr Boateng said.

‘Increasing the quantum of carbon dioxide, whi

ch generates heat and cutting down trees whose function is to absorb it means the world temperatures would continue to increase.’

Mr Appiah Bosomtwi, an Assistant Lecturer at KNUST and Environmental Consultant, reiterated the need for young people to be active participants in climate change conversations and commit to efforts towards combating the global problem.

They should dedicate most of the time they spend on social media to seek information on climate change and advocate behavioral change among their peers and the larger society.

Awareness creation on the effects of climate change, Mr Bosomtwi said, started at the individual level and urged the youth and all to desist from practices that drove climate change.

He said it was important for the youth’s voices to be heard on pertinent national conversations as they prepared to take over the leadership mantle soon.

Mr Bismak Nkrumah, the Chairperson of SMovCaRE, said beyond mobilising students for climate change campaigns, the movement also sought to en

gage all stakeholders to take actionable steps towards climate friendly environment.

He disclosed that plans were underway to organise debates on climate change as part of strategies for awareness creation among young people.

He said the youth were future leaders and must be interested in such issues hence the need to target them to ensure sustainable fight against activities driving climate change.

Source: Ghana News Agency