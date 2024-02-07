‘This is not the Black Stars we want to see’-GFA President

Mr. Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed disappointment in the Black Stars team following their early exit at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The senior national team once again put up an abysmal performance at the continental party, after failing to secure a place in the Round of 16 stage for the second time in a row. Speaking at a Media Presser in Kumasi, the GFA President said 'We saw our Black Stars in Abidjan and this is not the Black Stars we want to see. I want to see our Black Stars and all our national teams play good football and win games'. According to him, the period between the team's last game against Mozambique till date had been a tough for the Executive Council as they seek to find solutions to get the Black Stars in good shape. He said the GFA was committed to bringing back the lost glory of the team, hence the need to give the public a listening ear to brainstorm on the way forward. Mr. O kraku said the only way to begin the journey was to invest in the basics of football to the top level. 'If we want our national teams to be successful, the journey starts from the very foundation of football and that is why we have brought back colts football being played across ten regions.' He revealed that the football body would in the coming weeks outdoor a four-year Men's Football Strategy from its Football DNA policy, which was launched in 2023. The project aims at growing football in both the male and female categories, with ages ranging from seven to 23. It also seeks to develop the coaching and playing philosophy of Ghana Football going forward. Ghana is currently on a hunt for a new Coach to take charge of the Black Stars after former Brighton gaffer Chris Hughton could not live up to expectations. Source: Ghana News Agency