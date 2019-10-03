Three injured in single vehicle rollover accident

Multiple local agencies responded to a single vehicle rollover accident near the intersection of Buffalo Soldier Trail and Highway 90 just before noon today, causing injuries to three people.

Citizens who stopped at the scene of the accident removed two accident victims from the rolled vehicle and began rendering aid until emergency medical services arrived minutes later.

Units from the Sierra Vista Police Department, Cochise County Sheriff's Office, Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services, Fry Fire District, and Fort Huachuca's Fire Department and Military Police were on scene.

A three-year old child involved in the accident was transported via helicopter to a Tucson area hospital, while the other crash victim and a law enforcement official injured at the site were transported via ambulance to Canyon Vista Medical Center.

The accident is currently under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Source: Sierra Vista Arizona