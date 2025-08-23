Tinubu Administration Prioritizes Women’s Economic Empowerment Through Renewed Hope Initiative



Lagos: The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, emphasized the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to economically empowering women as a core strategy to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This announcement was made during the official launch of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) in the South-West Geo-political Zone, where empowerment items were distributed to 1,000 women.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the empowerment program is a joint effort between RHI and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, targeting to elevate 18,500 women out of poverty nationwide. RHI, a humanitarian endeavor spearheaded by the First Lady, aligns with President Tinubu’s agenda, ensuring that citizens benefit from government initiatives.





Sen. Tinubu revealed that 500 pre-selected women across Lagos State and other South-West states would receive essential business tools such as deep-chest freezers, maxi gas cookers with ovens, power generators, and industrial grinding machines. These items, distributed by state first ladies and RHI coordinators, are intended to help women build successful businesses and contribute to national prosperity.





The First Lady urged beneficiaries to utilize the resources wisely to enhance their businesses and improve their lives and families. She commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for contributing an additional 500 empowerment items, increasing the total beneficiaries in Lagos State to 1,000, and praised his commitment to women’s growth and development.





Highlighting the significance of the program, the First Lady linked it to the Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on inclusivity, economic growth, and sustainable development, particularly for women. Empowering women is central to achieving SDG-5 on gender equality and SDG-8 on decent work and economic growth.





Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on SDGs, encouraged beneficiaries to maximize the use of the empowerment items. She underscored the initiative’s goal to unlock potential, foster economic independence, and create opportunities for women, emphasizing that women’s economic empowerment drives gender equality, poverty reduction, and sustainable development.





Orelope-Adefulire expressed gratitude to Sen. Oluremi Tinubu for her leadership in enhancing the lives of women, men, youths, and underserved communities across Nigeria’s 36 states. She also thanked Gov. Sanwo-Olu for his additional support, urging beneficiaries to use the empowerment materials as a foundation for financial independence and sustainable livelihoods.





In his remarks, Gov. Sanwo-Olu described the program as a historic testament to compassion and leadership. He praised the First Lady for her enduring commitment to empowering women, children, and communities, stating that the initiative is more than just distributing support; it is about planting seeds of future possibilities.

