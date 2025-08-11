Tinubu Appoints Omidiran as FCC Chairman, Announces New Secretary and Commissioners



Abuja: President Bola Tinubu has named Ayo Omidiran, a former member of the House of Representatives, as the new Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC). Omidiran takes over from Dr. Muheeba Dankaka, whose tenure was marked by controversy.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the announcement was made by presidential spokesperson Mr. Bayo Onanuga in a statement released on Monday in Abuja. Alongside Omidiran’s appointment, President Tinubu has appointed Mohammed Musa as the new Secretary of the commission, while Kayode Oladele, representing Ogun, retains his position as a Commissioner. Oladele, also a former House of Representatives member, had been serving as the Commission’s acting Chairman since his appointment by Tinubu in 2024.





The president also renewed the terms of several commissioners, including Lawal Roni from Jigawa, Abubakar Bunu from Kebbi, and Eludayo Eluyemi from Osun. Newly appointed commissioners include Obina Oriaku (Abia), Mrs. Bema Madayi (Adamawa), Obongawan Ebong (Akwa Ibom), Nnoli Gloria (Anambra), and Babangida Gwana (Bauchi).





Additional appointments announced are Tonye Okio (Bayelsa), Aligba Tarkende (Benue), Modu Mustapha (Borno), Dr. Stella Odey Ekpo (Cross River), and Ederin Idisi (Delta). The list also includes Nwokpor Nduka (Ebonyi), Chief Victor Edoror (Edo), Sola Fokanle (Ekiti), Peter Eze (Enugu), and Ibrahim Mairiga (Gombe).





Further appointments encompass Jerry Alagbaoso (Imo), Ruth Ango (Kaduna), Muhammad Nayya (Kano), Anas Isah (Katsina), and Bello Eneye (Kogi). Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi (Kwara), Alh. Isah Jibrin (Niger), Ajimudu Bola (Ondo), Ayodeji Aleshinloye (Oyo), and Pam Bolman (Plateau) have also been appointed. The list concludes with Aaron Chukwuemeka (Rivers), Alhaji Aminu Tambari (Sokoto), Bobboi Kaigama (Taraba), Jibir Maigari (Yobe), Sani Garba (Zamfara), and Solomon Dagami (FCT).

