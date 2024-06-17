Tinubu Approves Boost in Education Funding, University Research



Port harcourt: President Bola Tinubu has affirmed that his administration will increase funding for the education sector as a catalyst for national development. Tinubu made the assurance during the joint 34th and 35th Convocation Ceremonies and the 50th Anniversary celebration of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the President stated that the additional funding would complement the government’s already substantial investments and ongoing key reforms aimed at strengthening primary, secondary, and tertiary education across the country. Represented by the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University of Otuoke, Bayelsa, Prof. Teddy Adias, Tinubu stated that the Federal Government remained committed and had undertaken concrete steps to revitalise the education sector.





‘We have increased educational budget allocations, settled earned academic allowances, expanded the Safe Schools Initiative, and are supporting artificial intelligence as well as cutting-edge research and development,’ he stated. Tinubu further revealed that his administration had disbursed N5 billion through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) national research grants to address funding gaps in research and development.





He noted that through investments in digital infrastructure, broadband expansion, and curriculum reform, the administration was equipping graduates to become job creators and entrepreneurs. ‘Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, education remains the cornerstone of our national development strategy. We are investing in youth-focused education and manpower development, as exemplified by initiatives such as student start-up, innovation, and entrepreneurship grants. Through initiatives such as the Nigerian Loan Fund, thousands of students, including those from UNIPORT, have already benefitted and continue to benefit,’ he added.





Tinubu also announced strengthened collaboration among academia, industry, and government to position universities as engines of innovation and national rejuvenation. He commended UNIPORT for its effective utilisation of federal interventions, citing the completion of previously abandoned projects and the initiation of new ones. The President also lauded the university’s Governing Council, Senate, management, staff, students, and alumni for their contributions to the institution’s growth over the past 50 years.





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four distinguished Nigerians were conferred honorary doctorate degrees. These include the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; the Chairman of TETFund, Aminu Masari; and Gov. Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa.





In his remarks, Wike stated that his continued support for UNIPORT stemmed from the positive influence the federal institution had on him as an alumnus. He described UNIPORT as one of the finest universities across Africa and noted the significant transformation the institution had undergone over the years. The minister recalled that during his tenure as Minister of State for Education, he ensured the establishment of a Faculty of Law at UNIPORT.





‘I am pleased that today we have a befitting Faculty of Law building, which was constructed to decongest a building that previously accommodated two faculties. As Minister, I also insisted on the construction of a new facility for the Faculty of Social Sciences, which has now been named after the eminent political economist, Prof. Claude Ake,’ he added.





Wike listed several other projects he executed across tertiary institutions while serving as Governor of Rivers, including the recently completed state-of-the-art 650-seat convocation area at UNIPORT. He expressed gratitude to the university for awarding him an honorary doctorate in Political Science, urging UNIPORT alumni to give back in order to accelerate development at their alma mater.





The Sole Administrator of Rivers, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, reaffirmed the state government’s unwavering commitment to delivering quality education at all levels. He assured that no child in the state would be left behind or denied the opportunity to advance academically. ‘Our broader strategy is to sustain infrastructural investment and increase funding for state-owned universities and sister institutions. These efforts are aimed at enhancing the capacity of these institutions to serve as centres of academic excellence and engines of hope,’ Ibas stated.





Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of UNIPORT, Prof. Onuwari Georgewill, expressed pride in the institution’s 50-year journey of academic excellence and national service since its establishment in 1975. He announced the conferment of 14,861 degrees upon students who had fulfilled academic requirements across various semesters. ‘This includes 9,788 first degrees, with 363 graduating with First Class; 2,008 Post Graduate Diplomas; 2,131 Master’s degrees; and 934 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees,’ he said.





Georgewill also highlighted key achievements under the university’s current leadership, including the completion of a new Theatre Arts Complex, departmental buildings, student hostels, a modern lecture auditorium, and a convocation arena. Other accomplishments include the establishment of new faculties, the creation of an innovation hub for South-South universities, installation of solar-powered street lighting, and development of a multipurpose research centre for southern universities, among others.

