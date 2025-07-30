Tinubu Boosts NDLEA’s Capacity to Combat Drug Abuse, Says Agency Chief



Kaduna: The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, announced that President Bola Tinubu has significantly enhanced the agency’s ability to fulfill its mandate effectively. Marwa made this statement during a presentation at the two-day interactive session on Government-citizens’ Engagement in Kaduna.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Marwa highlighted that drug abuse is one of the top three challenges facing the country. He revealed that over 14 million Nigerians are grappling with drug abuse issues, citing regional prevalence rates: 24.4% in the South-West, 18% in the South-South, 13.8% in the South-East, 13.4% in the North-East, 12% in the North-West, and 10% in the North-Central. These figures, sourced from the United Nations, underscore the severity of the issue. Marwa emphasized that drug prevalence not only affects individuals and families but also fuels criminal activities such as kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism.

Marwa acknowledged the significant strides made by the Tinubu administration in tackling drug abuse and trafficking since assuming office in May 2023. He praised President Tinubu for his unwavering support, which has strengthened the NDLEA’s intelligence capabilities. The agency has acquired modern tools, operational vehicles, and sophisticated weapons to better protect its personnel against drug cartels.

According to Marwa, the agency has also increased its staff strength to 15,000, further enhancing its operational capacity.