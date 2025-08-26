Tinubu Calls for United African Defence Strategy Against Insecurity



Abuja: President Bola Tinubu has emphasised the urgent need for collective action and cooperation among African nations to effectively tackle terrorism, cybercrime, transnational crime, and other security threats across the continent. Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the maiden edition of the African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit 2025 in Abuja, President Tinubu urged defence chiefs to develop a new continental defence doctrine.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the strategy must be anchored on trust, shared intelligence, and coordinated action to effectively address the growing security challenges facing the African continent. President Tinubu stressed that the scale of threats on the continent demanded a united response. ‘From the deserts where insurgency festers, to the high seas where piracy prowls, from the silent corridors of cybercrime to the ruthless networks of transnational criminals, none of these tragedies respects borders,’ he said.

He emphasised that in the face of such wide

spread threats, African nations must not respond in isolation, adding, ‘Neither should our response.’ Tinubu stated, ‘This is the moment to reassess our military objectives in the collective aspiration to make Africa safe.’ Highlighting Africa’s interconnectedness, he described the continent as a family whose shared geography and destiny demanded mutual defence.

Tinubu proposed the establishment of a permanent African Chiefs of Defence Staff Forum, which would serve as a platform for continuous dialogue, strategic planning, and operational coordination. ‘This summit must not end with applause. Let it become a cornerstone of Africa’s new security architecture,’ he said. He reaffirmed Nigeria’s long-standing commitment to regional peace and cooperation through peacekeeping missions, counterterrorism, and humanitarian efforts.

He urged African countries to invest in cyber defence, artificial intelligence, and indigenous military innovation, adding that Africa must move beyond merely consuming technology to bec

oming creators and owners of security tools. ‘Africa cannot remain merely a consumer of technology; we must be creators, innovators, and owners of the tools that secure our tomorrow,’ he declared. He also called for partnerships with the private sector to drive investment in defence innovation and capacity building.

Paying tribute to fallen soldiers, Tinubu said their legacies must be honoured through the institutions, values, and partnerships that secured Africa’s future. Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, represented by Minister of State, Bello Matawalle, described the summit as a bold step in African security cooperation and called for African-driven solutions to the continent’s challenges.

Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, described the summit as the beginning of a new era in African security, noting that the continent could not afford to be passive in the face of modern threats. ECOWAS Commission President, Dr Omar Touray, represented by Commissioner for Political Affai

rs, Peace and Security, Amb. Abdel-Fatau Musah, affirmed that the initiative aligned with President Tinubu’s vision for a more secure Africa and emphasised regional cooperation.

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to regional stability and urged his counterparts to lead efforts in cyber defence, AI, and indigenous technology. Also speaking, former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, commended the summit and called for stronger coordination and intelligence-sharing across the continent. He emphasised that Africa must build and own its security framework to ensure long-term peace and stability.